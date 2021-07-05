Maureen Waititu goes on Baecation with her new Man in Colombia (Photos)

Over the Weekend, Ms Waititu put up photos holding hands with her new man, alerting her Instagram in-laws that she is living her best life in Colombia, full of love.

“The King’s view = Glowing Queen 🥰🌷🍀🐆❤️…Loving this chapter of my life 🤗

💛” wrote Maureen Waititu.

Excited

Ms Waititu’s post excited a good number of fans and followers and many could not help it but gush over the YouTuber with lovely comments. However, despite the YouTuber revealing that she is love, the face of her man remains hidden for now.

Waititu went public with her new Man on February 14, at a time she was being treated to a Valentine’s Day surprise.

At that particular time, Ms Waititu opted to show off her Valentine’s Day goodies, showering her new man with praises for stepping up his game.

That was the first time the mother of two was linking herself with another man, after a bitter breakup with her baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt.

“Just when I thought that my Valentine's day 🌹🌹🌹 couldn't get any better, I come home to this!😭😭. A whole King 👑👑 rose up to the occasion and didn't hold back to give me the best Valentine's of my life 😭😭❤️❤️❤️. Yap, yellow 💛💛💛 roses are my favorite. I am a Happy Happy mama boys! Ps, my PA is the best, he made sure that my sharp senses stayed out of this entire arrangement," she wrote.

As expected, Maureen is very excited about this new union, as she moves on from baby daddy, Frankie, who is currently in a relationship with socialite, Corazon Kwamboka.

Reactions from Fans

nanciemwai “I love this for you babe. You deserve total happiness and nothing less. ❤️❤️”

missmandii “You deserve queen 😍”

nycewanjeri “Enjoy it mama enjoy.... Happiness is beautiful”

izareeh “Happy happy for you doll❤️❤️❤️”

milliahtabitha “So happy for you.You deserve this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

remmie_tm ‘You endured the pain and only you know exactly what you felt!!. Get all happiness you can!!! Get all the peace and tranquillity the other side of life has to offer!”

lyne_kwekx “Happy to see her happy. She deserves it😍”

reasonwell30 “Maureen happiness looks good on you 😍 May you always be happy, inshallah”