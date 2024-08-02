The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Emotions run high as family, friends gather for burial of radio host Mercy Mawia

Lynet Okumu

Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia is finally being laid to rest today at her home.

This ends the circulating rumors that Mercy's last wish was to be cremated. Her husband, Mr Mwangi, had earlier clarified that these reports were false.

Notable celebrities, media personalities, and musicians such as Stephen Kasolo attended the burial ceremony, which was filled with high emotions.

READ: Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Mercy passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi. Her husband, Mwangi, who was by her side during her final moments, shared details about her illness, revealing that she had been diagnosed with blood clots.

A candle lighting ceremony was held on July 30 at Captains Lounge, where Mwangi recounted the difficult journey Mercy endured with her illness and pregnancy complications.

The next day, family and friends of the late journalist held a requiem mass at the AIC Milimani Church, where Mwangi spoke about their 16-year life together.

READ: Last post from Mbaitu FM’s cherished presenter late Mercy Mawia moves fans

In his eulogy during the requiem mass, Mwangi wondered how he would start learning life again without Mercy, describing their beautiful friendship and bond.

He spoke about how they overcame barriers of creed, tribe, and culture to build a life filled with joy, love, laughter, and unity.

"Mercy, I have cried a sea; my spirit and will are bruised; this grief and pain are just unbearable. With you gone, my sorrows know no end. I have been told to look to God as He is the only one who can comfort me. I know I should not question God as He knows and has His reasons, but I find myself asking God why you had to die.

"In the 16 years we have been together, I didn't know any other way but yours. You have been the pillar of my life, my support system; you and our daughter have been my ecosystem," he added.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia
The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia Pulse Live Kenya

The grieving husband eulogised his wife as a fighter who battled with clots in her abdomen. He revealed that when she died, she was five months pregnant after trying to have a child for eight years."

"You fought long and hard; you didn't want to die. I had planned so many things after your recovery, but it turned out that our little trip to the hospital would be the last. For Stephanie and me, things will never be the same again. I will mourn you for the rest of my life, but I will be strong for Stephanie, and we will make you proud," Mwangi concluded.

As Mercy is laid to rest, her family, friends, and fans remember her as a strong and loving person who touched many lives.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
