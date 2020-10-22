WCB singer Mbosso Khan Kilungi popularly known as Mbosso is mourning the death of another of his die-hard Kenyan fans, who was famously known as Lamu Confuse.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Mbosso said he was lucky to have had fans some the age of his father, and others the age of his grandfather, all loving and supporting his music.

He went on to state that Lamu Confuse made the people of Lamu fall in love with his song Shilingi, and that he was like a parent to him.

Mbosso with Kenyan fan Lamu Confuse who has died

Mbosso said he was hurt with the news of his passing, and that he should rest in peace. Lamu Confuse was a known entertainer who shared funny videos that always went viral on social media.

“Mwenyezi Mungu amenipa bahatia ya kuwa na Mashabiki wengi sana wa rika tofauti tofauti , ila kupata Mashabiki wenye Umri zaidi Ya Baba Yangu au Babu yangu ni bahati kubwa na ya Kipekee Sana Kwangu ..

Kupitia Wewe Ulifanya Wimbo wangu wa Shilingi Kuwa wimbo namba Moja Kisiwani Lamu Kenya🇰🇪 na Ukawafanya Viongozi na Wananchi Wa Kisiwa Cha Lamu Kenya🇰🇪 wakawa Mashabiki Wangu Wakubwa sana .. Ulikuwa zaidi Ya Shabiki Kwangu .. ulikuwa Kama Mzazi wangu ..

Lamu Confuse

Nimeumia sana Leo Mzee Wangu @lamu_confuse umeniacha .. Mwenyezi Mungu akupe Kauli thabiti , Akuweke Kwenye Pepo Yake ya Firdausi kwa baraka zake na huruma yake Inshaallah na akusamehe makosa yote Inshaallah Maana Yeye ni Mwingi wa huruma na mwenye kusamehe. Pumzika kwa Amani Mzee Wangu wa Shilingi Ya ng'ara ng'ara "Lamu Confuse @lamu_confuse 💔😭 "Mzee wa Nipepee alitangulia .. na Wewe Umemfatia

"Innalillah Wainnailah Raajuun 🙏,” wrote Mbosso on Instagram.

Mzee Jamal Ismail

In January this year, Mbosso also mourned the death of Mzee Jamal Ismail who was a Mombasa based die-hard fan of his.

According to Mbosso, Mzee Ismail made his music known and loved by many residents of Mombasa County.

His death came about a year after the singer cleared his hospital bill after he was informed that late Ismail had been detained at the Coast General Hospital over an, unpaid medical Bill.