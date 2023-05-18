The sports category has moved to a new website.

MC Fullstop issues health update after discharge from hospital

Amos Robi

MC Fullstop has been experiencing ailing health. In March, he revealed that his left lung had suffered a complete collapse

MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig
MC Fullstop MCeeing during a past gig

Renowned Reggae MC Fullstop, also known as John Maina, has shared an uplifting update about his health with his fans, just days after revealing that one of his lungs had collapsed.

The artist had previously disclosed his battle with tuberculosis (TB) in 2021, which had significantly impacted his lungs.

In 2022, he faced another setback when diagnosed with TB of the throat, affecting his ability to speak, run, walk, and perform daily activities.

"My left lung has totally collapsed nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, running, walking, kuongea ni shida," he said.

In a recent update, Fullstop expressed his gratitude and shared the progress he has made in his health journey. He revealed that he sought multiple medical opinions last month, undergoing procedures such as bronchoscopy and lung biopsy.

MC Fullstop in hospital
MC Fullstop in hospital MC Fullstop in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The results were incredibly positive, instilling hope and optimism for his recovery.

"Last month, I went for 2nd and 3rd opinion from different Doctors, we did a bronchoscopy and lung biopsy, the results were awesome," he stated.

Currently, Fullstop is undergoing rigorous medication and therapy to aid in his healing process. He has relocated to Mombasa, where the favourable weather conditions are conducive to his recovery.

The artist expressed his appreciation to all those who have supported him throughout his challenging journey. He acknowledged the power of prayer and the immense impact it has had on his recovery.

Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal
Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal Pulse Live Kenya

Fullstop also expressed his gratitude to those who visited him in the hospital and at home, as well as those who generously contributed towards his medical expenses.

"Thank you for your contributions; may your pockets never lack. God bless you all." He reassured his fans that he is currently not admitted to the hospital but is recovering at home.

Fullstop's health update comes just days after false information saying he was dead emerged online.

While assuring his fans he was alive, Fullstop called on stern action on the person behind the news noting that the news had scared his family and even friends.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
