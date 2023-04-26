Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Jessy and Kyallo are part of the new changes made at NRG Radio as the station celebrates five years.

The two will be joined by DJ Malaika on their debut show on Thursday, April 27, from 3:00 pm.

Speaking to this writer, Jessy intimated that among his first guests on NRG Radio's will be musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee. This will be her first interview since her wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

“Tune in tomorrow, we will make major announcements as NRG celebrates five years. I will also be having Akothee, from 7:00 pm,” Jessy said.

Betty and Jessy are returning to the entertainment scene after taking breaks to focus on private endeavours.

Kyallo has been focusing on expanding her Flair by Betty venture while Jessy jumped into politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other big names who have joined NRG Radio include Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro, both of who have worked for Kiss 100 FM at various stages in their career.

The duo will jointly host the NRG Radio Transit, a four-hour show every Friday between 3 and 7 pm, alongside DJ Pierra Makena.

Pulse Live Kenya

In an Instagram post shared on April 26, Kamene Goro announced the upcoming show, expressing excitement and asking her followers if they thought the audience was ready for it.