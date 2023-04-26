The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Details of MC Jessy & Betty Kyallo's grand return to media

Denis Mwangi

MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo have been picked as co-hosts alongside DJ Malaika. Jessy will host Akothee for her first interview since her grand wedding.

A collage of MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo
Media personalities MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo have joined NRG Radio’s new team of presenters.

Jessy and Kyallo are part of the new changes made at NRG Radio as the station celebrates five years.

The two will be joined by DJ Malaika on their debut show on Thursday, April 27, from 3:00 pm.

Speaking to this writer, Jessy intimated that among his first guests on NRG Radio's will be musician Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee. This will be her first interview since her wedding.

MC Jessy and Betty Kyallo have been picked as co-hosts alongside DJ Malaika
Tune in tomorrow, we will make major announcements as NRG celebrates five years. I will also be having Akothee, from 7:00 pm,” Jessy said.

Betty and Jessy are returning to the entertainment scene after taking breaks to focus on private endeavours.

READ: Betty Kyallo opens up on plans to have another child

Kyallo has been focusing on expanding her Flair by Betty venture while Jessy jumped into politics.

Other big names who have joined NRG Radio include Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro, both of who have worked for Kiss 100 FM at various stages in their career.

The duo will jointly host the NRG Radio Transit, a four-hour show every Friday between 3 and 7 pm, alongside DJ Pierra Makena.

Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back
Pierra Makena, Shaffie Weru and Kamene Goro make radio come back Pulse Live Kenya

In an Instagram post shared on April 26, Kamene Goro announced the upcoming show, expressing excitement and asking her followers if they thought the audience was ready for it.

"Good morning my loves. Shaffie, Pierra, do you think they are ready for this one," Kamene announced.

