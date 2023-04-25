The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times

Lynet Okumu

Olivia Naseren has spoken after being arrested following the bizzare act

Crime scene
Crime scene

A woman in Kitengela, Kajiado County, has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her 2-year-old daughter to death and eating her body parts.

In a statement to the press, the lady identified as Olivia Naseren acknowledged attacking her own baby, explaining that her actions were driven by a deep self-loathing and the immense pain she had experienced in relation to her child.

“I do not love myself and that is the reason why I decided to take the life of my daughter,” the lady stated.

Crime Scene
Crime Scene Pulse Ghana
READ: Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

The incident which happened on April 24, shocked local residents and made headlines on social media. Olivia reportedly stabbed her daughter, Glory Njeri, several times.

She then severed the child and turned into a cannibal. The incident took place in Naseren's house, which she had locked from the inside with two padlocks.

Local residents could not rescue the child and had to watch in horror as the tragedy unfolded.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya
Police officers who were called to the scene managed to break into the house and found Naseren unconscious. The child's body was taken to the morgue, while Naseren was taken to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital.

Upon arriving at the hospital, Naseren was forced to vomit the alleged body parts, which will be used as evidence against her.

The Director of Criminal Investigations in Kitengela, Benson Mutia, announced that investigations would carry on despite the admission and expressed his desire for her to provide a statement regarding the same.

"It’s a bizarre incident. We will be interrogating her to ascertain the motive of the killing. We also want to know if the murder was premeditated," he said.

File image of a barricaded crime scene
File image of a barricaded crime scene Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Kitengela murder: Colleagues speaks on woman’s relationship with killer

The incident has caused shock and outrage in the local community, coming just days after another incident about a woman in the same area.

An employee at a fast-food restaurant was stabbed multiple times by her male colleague, who suspected that she was cheating on him.

The male colleague, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, allegedly confronted the female employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

