The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Meet former journalist who founded Kiss 100, Classic FM, The Star & other stations

Denis Mwangi

When 'PQ' joined was investing in Kenyan media, radio presenters earned between Sh25,000 and Sh35,000.

Patrick Quarcoo is the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Radio Africa Group.
Patrick Quarcoo is the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Radio Africa Group.
  • Patrick Quarcoo is the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Radio Africa Group
  • Radio Africa Group owns multiple media outlets including The Star, Kiss 100 FM, Classic 105, Radio Jambo, and more
  • He emphasises the importance of thorough business planning and employee satisfaction at Radio Africa Group

Recommended articles

Patrick Quarcoo is the outgoing CEO and co-founder of Radio Africa Group.

Radio Africa Group owns The Star Kiss 100 FM, Classic 105, Radio Jambo, Gukena FM, East FM, Homeboys Radio and Mpasho.

He recently announced that he was retiring after 24 years, giving way for the company’s next growth phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's look at how the former journalist rose from a humble background to establishing one of the leading media empires in Kenya with operations in Uganda as well.

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo
Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo Pulse Live Kenya

Quarcoo comes from a background in Cape Coast, Ghana.

From a young age, he was inspired by his grandmother's belief in the power of print media to shape Africa's future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This sparked his interest in journalism, and as a young reporter, he began contributing stories to the BBC World Service, Voice of America, and other international outlets.

The media tycoon has an extensive educational background. From 1977 to 1980, he pursued a BSc in Administration at the University of Ghana.

He later attended Manchester Business School from 1984 to 1986, where he earned an MBA with a focus on International Marketing, Corporate Strategy, and Corporate Finance.

In 2017, he completed the Senior Executive Program at Harvard University.

After gaining experience as a journalist, Quarcoo decided to start his own media company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo
Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo Pulse Live Kenya

In the 1990s, he came to Kenya from Uganda and founded the Radio Africa Group, which has grown to become one of the country's largest media groups.

Under Quarcoo's leadership, the Radio Africa Group built a portfolio of leading radio stations, TV channels, newspapers, and digital media properties.

Some of its most prominent brands include KISS 100, Classic 105, Smooth FM, Radio Jambo, East FM, Gukena FM, and The Star newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group also owns two radio stations in Uganda - Capital Radio and Beat FM.

Planning

He believes in thoroughly modelling a business, analysing industry data, and forecasting potential challenges.

When starting KISS 100, he would wake up at 4:00 a.m. and often worked until midnight, demonstrating his strong work ethic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a past interview, he expressed concern that too many entrepreneurs embark on business ventures with insufficient preparation, relying on hope rather than solid planning.

“Learn how to put up a business plan. It will save you so much headache. You can almost see where your business is bound to fail before your bank manager sees it. Run cashflows. Discount the cashflows. Do a 5-year discounted cash flow, so you know where you stand,” he said.

Quarcco learned media management skills while he was still employed. While many employees usually focus on the work, PQ, as he is known, advocates that as an employee, one should learn the business side of the company you work for.

Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit awards gala
Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit awards gala Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AllAfrica Media Leaders’ Summit awards gala Pulse Live Kenya

Staff welfare

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Patrick Quarcoo, employee satisfaction is a priority for Radio Africa Group.

When he entered the media market, radio presenters earned between Sh25,000 and Sh35,000.

Today, many of them, like Maina Kageni who drives high-end cars, have significantly improved their lifestyles.

Quarcoo believes this is a testament to the company's positive impact on its employees' lives.

Addressing talent poaching by competitors, Quarcoo expressed confidence and viewed it as a non-issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recounted the early days when he had to quickly assemble a team under tight deadlines and challenging circumstances. Despite these pressures, he managed to attract and retain talented individuals.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I went back to a man who dared to show his nakedness to my daughter - Fridah Kajala

I went back to a man who dared to show his nakedness to my daughter - Fridah Kajala

G Money honours protest victims as he bids farewell to Homeboyz Radio

G Money honours protest victims as he bids farewell to Homeboyz Radio

Meet former journalist who founded Kiss 100, Classic FM, The Star & other stations

Meet former journalist who founded Kiss 100, Classic FM, The Star & other stations

Autopsy reveals cause of Fred Omondi's death

Autopsy reveals cause of Fred Omondi's death

Eric Omondi explains reason for delaying Fred Omondi's burial

Eric Omondi explains reason for delaying Fred Omondi's burial

Larry Madowo's reason for tough stance against 'journalists' during protests

Larry Madowo's reason for tough stance against 'journalists' during protests

Zero chills! Kenyans force Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko to clarify post & offer apology

Zero chills! Kenyans force Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko to clarify post & offer apology

Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

Wanjiku Stephens’ content pulled amid Finance Bill protests, faces possible ban

New details of Fred Omondi's funeral arrangements

New details of Fred Omondi's funeral arrangements

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Harmonize

Harmonize gives his take on Diamond's 'Komasava' & vision for Tanzanian music

Comedian Captain Otoyo

What Captain Otoyo has been up to since TV and radio exit [Video]

Eddie Butita

Netizens react after Butita declares his stand on Finance Bill

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita loses YouTube Channel hours after declaring stand on Finance Bill