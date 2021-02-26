Controversial singer Willy Paul has finally introduced his two Baby Mamas to the world, with a special message to each one of them.

Pozze used social media (Instagram), to express gratitude towards his baby mamas, saluting them for giving him two adorable kids.

Appreciating the mother of his first born son Pozze wrote; “A very big thank you to mama Damian, thank you for giving me a son King Damian.. this is my sons mother...”.

Willy Paul with his Baba Mamas

The Njiwa hit-maker went on to also thank his Mzungu baby mama, whom they have a daughter together named Sonya.

“A very big thank you to mama SONYA, thank you for giving me a beautiful daughter. This is my daughter's mother. 💘 💘” wrote Willy Paul.

Willy Paul with his Baba Mamas

Baby Damian

The Baby Mamas introduction come hours after the singer unveiled the face of his son Damian Radido Opondo for the first after hiding him from the public eye for over 2 years.

“Let me introduce you to my first born. His name is KINGDAMIAN RADIDO OPONDO...say hi to my son.. this the first time I'm posting him.”

“Help me wish my son a happy birthday fam.. he just turned 2yrs ... I love you KING DAMIAN RADIDO OUMA. The best gift that the Lords’s given me so far!!! May you live to be a great and intelligent man... May the Lord that I serve watch over you for the rest of your days! NAKUPENDA kijana... happy 2nd birthday...” shared Willy Paul.

Willy Paul with son Damian

Baby Sonya

In January, Pozee penned down a heartfelt message to his daughter Sonya whom he was also introducing to his Insta-family for the first time.

"2021 is already good to me... I can't thank you enough Lord for this gift.. my daughter SONYA WILSOVNA. Always know that daddy loves you so so much baby girl. I'll always be here for you... I'll be your superman... you have won my heart my love.

May the Lord keep you safe and sound, take you to places no one's been before. Welcome to my world. Mommy and Daddy LOVEEE YOU TOO MUCH!!! BLACK AND WHITE COMBINATION," wrote Willy Paul.