Kenyan-American actor, Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna has added his name on the growing list of Kenyans spreading their wings to the international market as far as acting is concerned.

Born March 4, 1988, Sammy is popular known for roles in films like; 'The 5th quarter', Blumhouse's "Black as Night" as Tunde, ATL Homicide Season 2, For My Man, NCIS: New Orleans as David Anderson among others.

Nagi began performing in stage plays across South Carolina. He was born in Columbia, SC from immigrant Kenyan parents who had gone to the US for higher learning. He spent a few years of his High school in Kenya at the historic Rift Valley Academy.

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Acting Career

He began studying theatre as a teenager and eventually moved on to Television and films. In 2018 he appeared in an episode of "NCIS: New Orleans" as David Anderson. In the same year, Nagi booked the role of 'Josh Gattis' in 20th Century Fox movie, The 5th Quarter. The movie was filmed entirely at Wake Forest University. He had a very strong performance, acting alongside Ryan Merriman, Aiden Quinn and Andie MacDowell.

Nagi who is of kikuyu descent plans to represent Kenyans in Hollywood for years to come. Reports indicate that Nagi will be touring Kenya soon, with their aim of interacting with his Kenyan fans and sharing his Journey in the Hollywood film industry.

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Blumhouse's "Black as Night" where Nagi plays as Tunde is a film based on a teenage girl with self-esteem issues finds confidence in the most unlikely way, by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans' disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she's always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl.

On April 17, an excited Nagi wrote; “Booked it baby! 🇰🇪Kenyan boy finally got another one.. ain’t booked in over a year but God says stay faithful🙏🏿Shooting next week in ATL. @bet

Thankful to my agents @sytalentagency and CD @gpierre722 for the look 💯 Stay grindin.. 😎🙏🏿🎥”.

“When Opportunity meets preparation. Going for your dreams is a long, at times lonely, difficult road..but God said what’s for you, nobody can stop. NEVER stop believing in yourself..Trust me

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The talented actor is related to Kenyan Rapper Barak Jacuzzi, who is actually his small Brother. On November 22, 2020 Nagi took to his Instagram to wish his small brother (Barak Jacuzzi) a happy Birthday.

“Happy birthday to my younger brother still killin it in Kenya @barakjacuzzi - Juice Maker. Motivator. Entertainer. Recording Artist. All around top notch human being...dude is a star in every sense of the word 🌟💯” shared Sammy Nguguna.

Away from Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna, other Kenyan actors doing big things in the Hollywood industry include; Lupita Nyong'o, Edi Mūe Gathegi, Trina Njoroge (Love Island), Benjamin Onyango, Christine Wawira Njagi, just but to mention a few.

Photos of Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

Meet the Kenyan Hollywood actor Sammy "Nagi" Njuguna making headlines in the US [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya