Mejja’s response after being accused of stealing his new tune #Tabia za Wakenya

The artist, Kevin Ochieng, claims that Mejja and his producer, Vicky Pondis allegedly stole the song #Tabia za Wakenya from him and refused to credit him.

Ochieng, who says his stage name is Revina, said he recorded the song before Mejja put it up on his YouTube channel.

In his response, Mejja labelled the accusation as hate saying it was a plan to derail him from releasing songs.

“NiLiKuwa Mimea Zangu NaKuTaNa Na Hii UFala, YaaNi Hate on Another Level, I Am The Same Person Helping New Artist Sasa Leo NiMeKuwa NaChuKuwa Doba Inaitwa DuNia, If Hii Ni Design Yaku Ni Slow Down Siwachi KUTOA NGOMA BELIEVE THAT HADI NIFE GOD ABOVE EVERYTHING,” wrote the Genge veteran.

This comes in the wake of another accusation made against him that ended up costing him his song #NaitwaMejja.

The song was pulled down from YouTube hours after it’s release.