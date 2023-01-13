ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle Ntalami hits back at Sonko over claims of having an affair with Chiloba

Amos Robi

Sonko claimed Ntalami had a romantic affair with the late Edwin Chiloba

Michelle Ntalami
Cosmetics entrepreneur Michelle Ntalami has called out former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after he accused her of having an affair with the late fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

Sonko pegged his accusations on the tribute Ntalami paid to the late Chiloba where she recalled the first time they met.

“So the late Edwin Chiloba had an affair with Michelle Ntalami and they had a great relationship. She even paid a beautiful tribute to the late Edwin Chiloba recalling the first time they met and the beautiful moments they shared,” Sonko’s post read.

In response, Ntalami asked Sonko to have clarity when commenting on such matters pointing out that she was just friends with Chiloba.

The Marini Naturals founder said it was prudent to allow investigative authorities to do their work so that the case is put to rest.

Mike Sonko
READ: What Michelle Ntalami wants fans to know concerning Fena Gitu

“With all due respect sir please write/speak only things you are certain of. The late Chiloba and I were friends. If you understood the dynamics, you would know a feminine woman like me would be the last person he’d be attracted to.

“This is a sensitive matter. Stop propagating lies, let the DCI do their job and let’s let Edwin rest, I’ve always held you in high regard. I believe you are above this,” Ntalami responded.

Ntalami in her tribute post to Chiloba described the late fashion designer as a kind person whose dreams of being a global fashion designer had been shuttered.

“Humanity has lost the kind of person who made sure they spent every waking minute spreading pure, unadulterated love.

The late Edwin Chiloba and Michelle Ntalami
READ: Post-mortem reveals Edwin Chiloba died of asphyxia

“Edwin, you had big dreams that you shared with me. Dreams of being a global fashion icon and making it to the runways of Milan and New York. We were getting you there.😔 It’s heartbreaking to see that yes, you have now finally been recognized globally, but in such a tragic way,” Ntalami's tribute read.

Chiloba's burial plans are underway as investigations into his murder are yet to be concluded.

Amos Robi
