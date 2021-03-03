Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko turned a year older today and his family was there to shower him with love and praises of how good he has been to everyone around him.

Primrose Mbuvi led her family in celebrating her husband, with a prayer of protection upon him basing on the fact that he has been going through a lot in the past few months.

“May God give you strength and wisdom to smoothly surmount all the changes life brings you,🙏 I pray that God will bless you and wrap his mighty arms of protection around you on this special day! Happy Birthday our God sent Dad @mike.sonko”shared Primrose Mbuvi.

Saumu Mbuvi , Primrose Mbuvi (Wife) and Sandra

Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi also took to her Instagram to wish her father a happy Birthday as he turns a year older.

“May God always shine generous amounts of love on you ,just like the way you shone on us .Dearest Dad wishing you a Happy Birthday @mike.sonko love you papa” wrote Saumu Mbuvi.

Mike Sonko pampered by his family as he turns a year older amidst his tribulations

Sandra (Sonko’s daughter) also joined the conversation, praising her Dad for always striving to see his family live a good life.

“Papa, you've given me so many invaluable things in life and I will always be grateful for them. May your special day bring you plenty of wonderful surprises! I am lucky that I was given the best father in the world, a father who truly loves me with all of his heart. Happy Birthday, dad! @mike.sonko We love you 🥺❤️” shared Sandra.

Mike Sonko pampered by his family as he turns a year older amidst his tribulations

City Politician Karen Nyamu also wished Sonko a happy birthday, describing him as a friend who has a soft spot for everyone.

“Happy birthday my friend gov Mike Mbuvi Sonko. Those who have crossed paths with you know how soft your heart is towards all and sundry. May your trials and tribulations not change this aspect about you. Don’t let the world harden you. In the same breath I wish you strength and wisdom from above to navigate this period.

Happy birthday sonkoreee! @mike.sonko” reads Ms Nyamu’s message to Sonko.

