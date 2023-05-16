Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

The former governor shared a video showcasing stacks of dollars and Kenyan shillings, which drew criticism from Kenyans who considered it unnecessary for a former county boss.

In a passionate defence, Sandra explained that her father was provoked to the point where he felt compelled to prove that he was not facing financial struggles as alleged. She called for an end to the attacks on her father, emphasizing that everyone experiences moments of anger and frustration.

In the video, Sonko uses unprintable language as he goes on to say the cash in display is just pocket change.

Sandra pointed out that if others were in his position, they might have reacted even more strongly.

"Guys, please stop attacking my father. Everyone gets upset, and if it were you in that position, you would have reacted even worse. You don't see things from his point of view, but you're so quick to jump to conclusions. He's human too, abeg," she passionately stated.

The former governor did not disclose who had instigated him to display the bundles of cash.

The online community criticized the governor for flaunting his wealth while many Kenyans were struggling with the high cost of living. The public perceived this show of affluence as insensitive and disconnected from the harsh realities faced by ordinary citizens.

Additionally, some questioned the source of the money, as there wasn't much information in the limelight regarding the former governor's financial resources.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Below are some of the reactions :

Robert ALAI The fact that you can operate a camera and display a ward of cash doesn't make you rich. You can be having some wads of cash while upstairs, wewe ni maskini wa ki akili. Jamani, tafuteni knowledge and wisdom. Gig piny bura oloyo. Never seek validation from netizens

Kijana Ya Baba (Parody) Which notable business or company does Mike Sonko have to warrant him the lavish lifestyle. In the video below,Sonko is seen displaying cash in excess of Sh1B

The Government Critic Mike Sonko needs to appreciate the fact that there are richer people than him but they don't show off. He should just be humbled and continue with his philanthropic work