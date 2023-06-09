The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Fabian Simiyu

Mwakideu and Wilbroda have different views on the proposed Education Transformation Bill

Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda
Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda

Milele FM's Alex Mwakideu and Jacqueline Nyaminde, alias Wilbroda, clashed live on air over the proposed education transformation that could potentially convert boarding schools into day schools.

Recommended articles

Wilbroda openly questioned whether the children of those on the task force were enrolled in boarding schools, adding a touch of sarcasm.

She then argued that the idea was not favorable, especially for children who lacked parental figures at home.

Wilbroda
Wilbroda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MCA Tricky Replaced as Mwakideu’s co-host on Milele FM

However, Mwakideu interrupted her, suggesting that their relatives could fulfill the role of parenting.

Wilbroda countered by asserting that children were safer in boarding schools, given the presence of teachers and established rules and regulations.

Mwakideu, growing impatient, dismissed her explanation as weak, prompting Wilbroda to change her tone and inquire which part of her statement Mwakideu had failed to comprehend.

Alex Mwakideu
Alex Mwakideu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As the two presenters continued to express their views, it became evident that they were far from reaching an agreement on the topic of discussion.

Wilbroda persisted by stating that boarding schools offer advantages in terms of molding children and shaping them into responsible adults.

Mwakideu once again countered her argument, asserting that parents should take responsibility for molding their own children instead of relying solely on teachers.

Wilbroda appeared visibly upset by her colleague, and she continued by stating that many girls in day schools end up with early pregnancies, which is an issue that is less prevalent in boarding schools.

ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda
Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda Pulse Live Kenya

Mwakideu, determined not to back down, interrupted Wilbroda by highlighting cases of food poisoning and deaths that have occurred in the very boarding schools she was defending.

He further argued that boarding schools can foster negative behaviors in children, such as smoking, thus breeding bad character.

"That boarding schoolthat you are talking about has got it's own disadvantages. Boarding schools are also expensive," Mwakideu said.

Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda
Alex Mwakideu and Wilbroda Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He defended his point by saying that the government needs more classrooms in schools and that switching to day schools is a good proposal.

The two were unable to reach a common understanding, so they chose to listen to other people's views.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o exposes lavish lifestyle of creators opposing 15% tax

Jalang'o exposes lavish lifestyle of creators opposing 15% tax

KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit

KTN News loses its 1st sports presenter in mass exit

Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Nitakupiga - Angry Arrow Bwoy threatens troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

Nitakupiga - Angry Arrow Bwoy threatens troll who body-shamed Nadia Mukami

David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

David Moya responds to claims of 'dumping' Mama Mboga

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Don't expect any ungodly or dirty lyrics in my songs - Spyro

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Kamene Goro clarifies radio comeback reports

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Shorn Arwa's advice for finding your ideal partner

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KTN News studios

Former KTN presenter goes back to teaching after 20 years

MC Jessy at the National Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park Hotel

Inaitwa BREAKFAST - MC Jessy defends full plate at Ruto's event

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli & his wife Mary Kilobi in Switzerland

My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

P Funk Majani and his daughter Paula Kajala

I'm a big girl, leave me alone - Paula Kajala tells off father