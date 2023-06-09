Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Wilbroda openly questioned whether the children of those on the task force were enrolled in boarding schools, adding a touch of sarcasm.

She then argued that the idea was not favorable, especially for children who lacked parental figures at home.

However, Mwakideu interrupted her, suggesting that their relatives could fulfill the role of parenting.

Wilbroda countered by asserting that children were safer in boarding schools, given the presence of teachers and established rules and regulations.

Mwakideu, growing impatient, dismissed her explanation as weak, prompting Wilbroda to change her tone and inquire which part of her statement Mwakideu had failed to comprehend.

Mwakideu and Wilbroda lock horns

As the two presenters continued to express their views, it became evident that they were far from reaching an agreement on the topic of discussion.

Wilbroda persisted by stating that boarding schools offer advantages in terms of molding children and shaping them into responsible adults.

Mwakideu once again countered her argument, asserting that parents should take responsibility for molding their own children instead of relying solely on teachers.

Wilbroda appeared visibly upset by her colleague, and she continued by stating that many girls in day schools end up with early pregnancies, which is an issue that is less prevalent in boarding schools.

Mwakideu, determined not to back down, interrupted Wilbroda by highlighting cases of food poisoning and deaths that have occurred in the very boarding schools she was defending.

He further argued that boarding schools can foster negative behaviors in children, such as smoking, thus breeding bad character.

"That boarding schoolthat you are talking about has got it's own disadvantages. Boarding schools are also expensive," Mwakideu said.

He defended his point by saying that the government needs more classrooms in schools and that switching to day schools is a good proposal.