MCA Tricky Replaced as Mwakideu’s co-host on Milele FM

MCA tricky had been poached from Radio Maisha to replace Jalang’o who left the station in July 2020.

A dig into the changes that were effected in mid May show that Tricky was moved from the breakfast show to join Chris The Bass in the evening drive show.

To replace the comedian, Jacqueline Nyaminde was moved from the evening drive show to co-host with Mwakideu in the morning.

Milele's Alex Mwakideu, Wilbroda, Chris The Bass and MCA Tricky Pulse Live Kenya

Francis Luchivya who was Nyaminde’s partner will have to move the needle alone until a suitable replacement is found. Currently, he hosts a show that runs from 8pm to 12am- Monday to Friday.

Milele FM's afternoon show that airs between 1pm to 4pm has been handed over to Diana Tangut aka Presenter Dee 001, Captain Otoyo and Ankali Ray. Previously, the two (Otoyo and Dee) used to host the evening drive while Ankali Ray was on Bangaiza reloaded.

Radio Listenership

According to the latest report by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) on listenership in Kenya, Milele FM was the fourth most listened to radio station in Kenya, tying with Inooro FM and Kameme FM.

Radio Citizen was the station with the highest listenership with a market share of 19% followed by Radio Jambo at 14% and Radio Maisha at 10%.

The report also indicated that radio listenership across the country had dropped from 84% in 2019 to 74% in 2020.

The data also showed that more men listened to radio than women with more numbers being rural residents.

On average, 45% of the respondents revealed that they listened to news on the radio more than any other programme, with 28% preferring music while 7% tuned in for politics.

Alex Mwakideu and Jalang'o Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o exit

A similar report by media monitoring organization Geopoll had put Milele FM in the second position as of May 2020.

Jalang’o exit in July resulted in a decline in listenership, pushing the station to position 4 by the end of the year.

Before the comedian left for Kiss 100, the station reported good numbers especially in the weekday morning show between (6 a.m and 10 a.m).