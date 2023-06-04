The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Lynet Okumu

Milly Wa Jesus calls out husband, Kabi Wa Jesus, for inappropriate hug with Niccah The Queen

Milly & Kabi wa Jesus
Milly & Kabi wa Jesus

Content creator Milly Wa Jesus has recently expressed her dissatisfaction with her husband, Kabi Wa Jesus, after he tightly hugged gospel artiste Niccah The Queen and complimented her figure.

Recommended articles

The couple, known for their reality show 'Oh Sisters,' had a tense moment during the latest episode when Milly confronted her husband about his actions.

During the show, Kabi hugged Niccah The Queen and complimented her waist.

"You have worked on that waist. Someone can feel it just by touching," Kabi complimented Niccah.

ADVERTISEMENT
Milly & Kabi Wa Jesus
Milly & Kabi Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I have slept with so many - Kabi WaJesus confession on sleeping with cousin

Milly, visibly angered by her husband's behavior, took him aside to address the issue. She voiced her concerns about his habit of making other women uncomfortable and, more importantly, making her uncomfortable.

Milly expressed her dissatisfaction. She confronted Kabi about his repeated compliments to other women's waists in her presence, despite her previous warnings that it hurt her feelings.

"You have done that a lot. Last week you did the same. This is too much. You can't do that. It's not about making her uncomfortable, it's about making me uncomfortable," Milly said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reminded him of previous instances when she had raised this issue with him.

"This is not the first nor the second time. The first time you did it, I told you. It was in public, the exact scenario. We were with a well-known makeup artist at an event. Kabi, 'good to see you' is not enough," she continued.

Milly's frustration was evident as she questioned his awareness of his actions and their impact on her.

Kabi and Milly WaJesus
Kabi and Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kabi WaJesus finally introduces daughter Abby to his online family [Photos]

Size 8, who was present and witnessed the unfolding drama, defended Milly and echoed her sentiments.

She emphasized that Kabi's insistence on Milly being a certain way, combined with his disrespectful behavior, amounted to emotional abuse.

Size 8 concluded her statement by advising Kabi to change his attitude.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milly Wa Jesus recently revealed that they receives a flood of messages on their DMs from people requesting for prayers so they could find a husband like Kabi, as well as a wife like her.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on Tuesday 4, during the launch of 'Oh Sister', the mother of two believes this is due to their status as the most love couple in Kenya.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

I am open to love: Meet 123-year-old virgin in search of her Mr Right

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Tyler Mbaya's Biography: Age, education, career, girlfriend & net worth

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Jacky Vike aka Awinja celebrates son's birthday with cute message and TBT photos

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Boutross in hot water for Scotland gig without promoter's consent

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Mishi Dorah breaks down as she recalls love journey with Indian husband

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

Popular TikToker Shosh Wa Kinangop dies

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

KRG The Don’s meeting with alleged baby mama nearly ends in fight [Video]

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Victory for Radio Africa as court dismisses Terry Muikamba's Sh5.6M lawsuit

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rick Ross gushes over Ayra Starr

Rick Ross declares interest in Ayra Starr

Journalist Terryanne Chebet

Terryanne Chebet introduces special person as she marks 44th birthday

Kabi and Milly WaJesus

Kabi & Milly WaJesus team up to slam Size 8 for clout chasing

Akothee and her husband Omosh

Akothee shares photos of her honeymoon in Santorini, Greece