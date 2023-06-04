Milly confronts Kabi over uncomfortable public interactions with other women

The couple, known for their reality show 'Oh Sisters,' had a tense moment during the latest episode when Milly confronted her husband about his actions.

During the show, Kabi hugged Niccah The Queen and complimented her waist.

"You have worked on that waist. Someone can feel it just by touching," Kabi complimented Niccah.

Milly, visibly angered by her husband's behavior, took him aside to address the issue. She voiced her concerns about his habit of making other women uncomfortable and, more importantly, making her uncomfortable.

Milly expressed her dissatisfaction. She confronted Kabi about his repeated compliments to other women's waists in her presence, despite her previous warnings that it hurt her feelings.

"You have done that a lot. Last week you did the same. This is too much. You can't do that. It's not about making her uncomfortable, it's about making me uncomfortable," Milly said.

Milly Wa Jesus accuses husband of making her uncomfortable in public

She reminded him of previous instances when she had raised this issue with him.

"This is not the first nor the second time. The first time you did it, I told you. It was in public, the exact scenario. We were with a well-known makeup artist at an event. Kabi, 'good to see you' is not enough," she continued.

Milly's frustration was evident as she questioned his awareness of his actions and their impact on her.

Size 8, who was present and witnessed the unfolding drama, defended Milly and echoed her sentiments.

She emphasized that Kabi's insistence on Milly being a certain way, combined with his disrespectful behavior, amounted to emotional abuse.

Size 8 concluded her statement by advising Kabi to change his attitude.

Milly Wa Jesus - Kabi is the most loved husband in Kenya

Milly Wa Jesus recently revealed that they receives a flood of messages on their DMs from people requesting for prayers so they could find a husband like Kabi, as well as a wife like her.

Pulse Live Kenya