Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

The mother of two believes this is due to their status as the most loved couple in Kenya.

“I am the most loved wife in Kenya. This is because of the many prayer requests I get in my DM. People telling me to pray for them to get a husband like Kabi. Kabi is the most loved husband in Kenya,” said Milly.

Milly was speaking on Tuesday 4, during the launch of a new reality show 'Oh Sister', featuring a section of Kenyan female gospel artists.

The upcoming gospel reality show, 'Oh Sister', is set to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the personal lives of some of Kenya’s most beloved gospel ministers.

The show will feature other gospel celebs such as Betty Bayo, Lady Bee, Nicah the Queen, Janet Otieno, and Priscilla Maina, among others.

The gospel ministers featured in the show promised that it will be real and showcase the ups and downs of their lives.

Pastor Linet, also known as Size 8, said that the show would be authentic and show viewers what their lives are really like.

She went ahead to share a bit of her husband Dj Mo and the struggles he went through before fame.

“When he started hustling, he used to live in a house where he had a toilet and a bathroom in the same place. Oh Sister is to show you our ups and our downs,” said Size 8.

Meanwhile Betty Bayo added that there would be no sugarcoating and that viewers would see their real lives, even if it means showing their struggles.

“If I live in a bedsitter, you will see that, if I use taxis, you will see that in the show. No sugarcoating,” said Betty Bayo.

The show promises to have everything, from education, drama, fun, to spirituality. According to Size 8, it is a day in the life of a normal christian woman.

“It has everything. Education, drama, fun, and spirituality. It is a day in the life of a normal Christian woman,” said Size 8.

