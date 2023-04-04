The sports category has moved to a new website.

Milly Wa Jesus claims husband, Kabi, is the most loved husband in Kenya

Lynet Okumu

Milly Wa Jesus and Kabi Wa Jesus have been married for more than five years

Kabi and Mily WaJesus
Kabi and Mily WaJesus

Milly Wa Jesus has revealed that they receives a flood of messages on their DMs from people requesting for prayers so they could find a husband like Kabi, as well as a wife like her.

The mother of two believes this is due to their status as the most loved couple in Kenya.

“I am the most loved wife in Kenya. This is because of the many prayer requests I get in my DM. People telling me to pray for them to get a husband like Kabi. Kabi is the most loved husband in Kenya,” said Milly.

Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly Wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya
Milly was speaking on Tuesday 4, during the launch of a new reality show 'Oh Sister', featuring a section of Kenyan female gospel artists.

The upcoming gospel reality show, 'Oh Sister', is set to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the personal lives of some of Kenya’s most beloved gospel ministers.

The show will feature other gospel celebs such as Betty Bayo, Lady Bee, Nicah the Queen, Janet Otieno, and Priscilla Maina, among others.

Milly Wa Jesus & Kabi Wa Jesus
Milly Wa Jesus & Kabi Wa Jesus Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist Pulse Live Kenya
The gospel ministers featured in the show promised that it will be real and showcase the ups and downs of their lives.

Pastor Linet, also known as Size 8, said that the show would be authentic and show viewers what their lives are really like.

She went ahead to share a bit of her husband Dj Mo and the struggles he went through before fame.

“When he started hustling, he used to live in a house where he had a toilet and a bathroom in the same place. Oh Sister is to show you our ups and our downs,” said Size 8.

Milly Wa Jesus & Kabi Wa Jesus
Milly Wa Jesus & Kabi Wa Jesus Milly WaJesus speaks out after Kabi pranked her with Car gift leaving her tears Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile Betty Bayo added that there would be no sugarcoating and that viewers would see their real lives, even if it means showing their struggles.

“If I live in a bedsitter, you will see that, if I use taxis, you will see that in the show. No sugarcoating,” said Betty Bayo.

The show promises to have everything, from education, drama, fun, to spirituality. According to Size 8, it is a day in the life of a normal christian woman.

“It has everything. Education, drama, fun, and spirituality. It is a day in the life of a normal Christian woman,” said Size 8.

Kabi and Milly wa Jesus
Kabi and Milly wa Jesus Kabi and Milly wa Jesus Pulse Live Kenya

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start airing, although the official premier date is yet to be announced by Maisha Magic East.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
