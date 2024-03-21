Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Despite promises of assistance and financial aid, Miracle Baby's treatment seems to have hit a roadblock, leaving his family in a state of despair and uncertainty.

Social media personality Bernice Saroni recently shed light on the grim situation in a video shared on her TikTok page.

According to Saroni, Miracle Baby's wife, Carol Katrue, expressed deep distress over the lack of progress in her husband's treatment, despite the delivery of Sh300,000 facilitated by former MP Jaguar.

According to Saroni, the assistance that was supposed to ensure the singer's recovery has fallen short of expectations.

"Carol Katrue reached out to me last night and she was very stressed. She told me Peter doesn't have an ostomy bag, and they don't have money to get one," Saroni revealed.

Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The promised intervention by President William Ruto, as claimed by Katrue, has seemingly failed to materialize, leaving Miracle Baby without the essential medical supplies he urgently requires.

Miracle Baby's treatment had taken a promising turn when former MP Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, was reportedly dispatched by President Ruto to facilitate Miracle Baby's transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

In addition to medical support, a sum of Sh300,000 was handed to Miracle Baby’s partner, Carol Katrue, to aid with additional expenses.

However, Carol Katrue said that despite these efforts, the hospital bills remain unsettled, and the essential medical supplies, including the crucial ostomy bag needed for Miracle Baby's care, are lacking.

Despite the setbacks, efforts to support Miracle Baby continue, with a fundraiser already underway.

Saroni disclosed that a sum of Sh67,000 has been raised to contribute to Miracle Baby's treatment expenses.

President Ruto's promise to Miracle Baby

On March 5, 2024, Jaguar, accompanied by comedian Chipukeezy and musicians KRG the Don, Gabu, and Weezdom, along with a medical team, ensured Miracle Baby's transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

Jaguar assured that Ruto would cover all expenses incurred during Miracle Baby's hospitalization.

Peter Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

The former Sailors Gang member had been in the hospital for two months and was released after intervention by comedian Eric Omondi.