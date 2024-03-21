The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Amos Robi

The promised intervention by President Ruto, as claimed by Katrue, has seemingly failed to materialize, leaving Miracle Baby without the essential medical supplies

Miracle Baby in hospital
Miracle Baby in hospital

The health saga surrounding popular singer Miracle Baby has taken a distressing twist as allegations of neglect by well-wishers have surfaced.

Recommended articles

Despite promises of assistance and financial aid, Miracle Baby's treatment seems to have hit a roadblock, leaving his family in a state of despair and uncertainty.

Social media personality Bernice Saroni recently shed light on the grim situation in a video shared on her TikTok page.

According to Saroni, Miracle Baby's wife, Carol Katrue, expressed deep distress over the lack of progress in her husband's treatment, despite the delivery of Sh300,000 facilitated by former MP Jaguar.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Saroni, the assistance that was supposed to ensure the singer's recovery has fallen short of expectations.

"Carol Katrue reached out to me last night and she was very stressed. She told me Peter doesn't have an ostomy bag, and they don't have money to get one," Saroni revealed.

Miracle Baby in hospital
Miracle Baby in hospital Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Directive Ruto has given regarding Miracle Baby's health care

The promised intervention by President William Ruto, as claimed by Katrue, has seemingly failed to materialize, leaving Miracle Baby without the essential medical supplies he urgently requires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miracle Baby's treatment had taken a promising turn when former MP Charles Njagua Kanyi, popularly known as Jaguar, was reportedly dispatched by President Ruto to facilitate Miracle Baby's transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

In addition to medical support, a sum of Sh300,000 was handed to Miracle Baby’s partner, Carol Katrue, to aid with additional expenses.

However, Carol Katrue said that despite these efforts, the hospital bills remain unsettled, and the essential medical supplies, including the crucial ostomy bag needed for Miracle Baby's care, are lacking.

READ: Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the setbacks, efforts to support Miracle Baby continue, with a fundraiser already underway.

Saroni disclosed that a sum of Sh67,000 has been raised to contribute to Miracle Baby's treatment expenses.

On March 5, 2024, Jaguar, accompanied by comedian Chipukeezy and musicians KRG the Don, Gabu, and Weezdom, along with a medical team, ensured Miracle Baby's transfer to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

Jaguar assured that Ruto would cover all expenses incurred during Miracle Baby's hospitalization.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Miracle Baby in hospital
Peter Miracle Baby in hospital Peter Miracle Baby in hospital Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Katrue & Miracle Baby showered with love as they celebrate son's birthday in hospital

The former Sailors Gang member had been in the hospital for two months and was released after intervention by comedian Eric Omondi.

According to his partner Carol Katrue, Miracle Baby has been grappling with intestinal obstruction since 2018, a condition that was initially treated but has since cropped up again.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

I've made peace with my health condition, I might die anytime - TikToker Nyako

I've made peace with my health condition, I might die anytime - TikToker Nyako

Oga Obinna & YY Comedian clash over preference for 'kienyeji' wives

Oga Obinna & YY Comedian clash over preference for 'kienyeji' wives

Brian Chira's burial dates & family conflict over final resting place

Brian Chira's burial dates & family conflict over final resting place

'Kata simu tupo site' comedian Mzee Mjegeje dies in Tanzania

'Kata simu tupo site' comedian Mzee Mjegeje dies in Tanzania

Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their love & fears

Klaus & Nasieku come clean about their love & fears

She was dating my friend - Kabi WaJesus shares story of how he met his wife

She was dating my friend - Kabi WaJesus shares story of how he met his wife

WATCH: Rayvanny's performance at Indian wedding reception delights guests

WATCH: Rayvanny's performance at Indian wedding reception delights guests

Autopsy on Rita Tinina reveals cause of death

Autopsy on Rita Tinina reveals cause of death

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Marathoner Kelvin Kiptum

Daddy Owen astounded by Kenyans still flocking Kiptum's accident scene [Video]

Media personality Lynn Ngugi ( Source Instagram)

Lynn Ngugi lists qualities she loves most about her man

Radio presenter Jerida Andayi

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Rapper King Kaka

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]