The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Miriam Mwende

Zzero is promoting his latest song, 'Miezi Za Bar', which dropped on Friday.

Zzero Sufuri and former Homeboyz Radio presenter Miss Katiwa
Zzero Sufuri and former Homeboyz Radio presenter Miss Katiwa

Fans of Citizen TV's 10/10 show have voiced disappointment at how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed during his appearance last night.

Recommended articles

Zzero was promoting his latest song, 'Miezi Za Bar', alongside his collab partner Nuclear during the show hosted by former Homeboyz presenter Miss Katiwa.

From comments on the videos posted online, fans did not enjoy the interaction between Zzero and the host and some suggested that it could have been more interactive with a different host.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of musical silence, Zzero got back to making hits this year under new management.

"I didn't have the enlightenment to succeed in the music space. For example, I didn't have a YouTube channel or proper management, so it took me losing everything to realize I needed to change my approach to music," he explained during an appearance on POV Podcast.

READ: How Obinna’s first 10/10 show went down: celebrities and fans react

During his interview, Zzero mentioned that his online presence is now being managed with assistance from Angela Ndambuki, Director at the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zzero Sufuri
Zzero Sufuri Zzero Sufuri Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Zzero Sufuri explains how Clemo has influenced him to stay sober

He further added that he went back to school to study music and has since completed the course, promising fans that he is committed to making music that they will love.

Fans noticed that Miss Katiwa may have been ill-prepared for the interview with Zzero, noting that her questions to the 'Zimenishika' artist were dull.

Previous trial hosts for the show include Kiss FM presenter Kwambox, Oga Obinna, Azeezah, and Kamene Goro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Friday night show has been looking to replace Willis Raburu since his exit in June and it would seem that fans are still not satisfied with the trial hosts.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Fireworks as Arap Uria takes to social media with placard & gift for Peter Drury

Njoki Chege makes comeback to media with appointment to serve as CEO

Njoki Chege makes comeback to media with appointment to serve as CEO

Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Meet the Rwandese man who has clinched date with Vera Sidika after her breakup

Meet the Rwandese man who has clinched date with Vera Sidika after her breakup

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

How Editi Effiong delivered a global hit with 'The Black Book' [Exclusive]

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

Alikiba embroiled in controversy as alleged ex-mistress accuses him of exploitation

Alikiba embroiled in controversy as alleged ex-mistress accuses him of exploitation

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

Abena Korkor and Shatta Wale share kiss at Medikal's album listening [VIDEO]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage photo of Akothee and Evander Ochieng Onyango

Akothee over the moon after her 'son' graduates

NTV News anchors Fridah Mwaka & Lofty Matambo

Fridah Mwaka finally reveals special bond with Lofty Matambo, explains their dates

Prankster Nicki Bigfish

Prankster turned victim - Nicki Bigfish scammed after offering a helping hand

Journalist Jeff Koinange

We tried everything - Jeff Koinange narrates long process to wife’s 1st pregnancy