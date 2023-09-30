Fans did not like how Zzero Sufuri was interviewed on 10/10, here's why

Zzero was promoting his latest song, 'Miezi Za Bar', alongside his collab partner Nuclear during the show hosted by former Homeboyz presenter Miss Katiwa.

From comments on the videos posted online, fans did not enjoy the interaction between Zzero and the host and some suggested that it could have been more interactive with a different host.

Zzero Sufuri's wake up call & new lease on life

After years of musical silence, Zzero got back to making hits this year under new management.

"I didn't have the enlightenment to succeed in the music space. For example, I didn't have a YouTube channel or proper management, so it took me losing everything to realize I needed to change my approach to music," he explained during an appearance on POV Podcast.

During his interview, Zzero mentioned that his online presence is now being managed with assistance from Angela Ndambuki, Director at the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zzero Sufuri Pulse Live Kenya

He further added that he went back to school to study music and has since completed the course, promising fans that he is committed to making music that they will love.

Miss Katiwa out of her depth during ZzeroSufuri interview

Fans noticed that Miss Katiwa may have been ill-prepared for the interview with Zzero, noting that her questions to the 'Zimenishika' artist were dull.

Previous trial hosts for the show include Kiss FM presenter Kwambox, Oga Obinna, Azeezah, and Kamene Goro.

