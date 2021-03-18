A section of Tanzanians are not happy with Singer Harmonize after he took to Insta-live to mourn President John Pombe Magufuli while crying on live camera.

Many who commented on the live video argued that it was unnecessary for the star to record himself crying on Instagram live, if indeed he was genuine with his tears. Others pointed out that everyone has the right to mourn the Head of State in whichever manner they like.

File Images of Harmonize with President Magufuli

The heated debate comes at a time a number of Tanzanian musicians have already hit the studio to compose special tribute songs dedicated to Magufuli.

With that said, do you think Konde Boy was right to go live crying at a time everybody is mourning Mafuguli?

A section accused him of attention seeking through the death of President John Pombe Magufuli, as they questioned where he got the strength to record himself in the middle of such a big loss.

shaffieweru “Stage crying is also a new talent....😮😮😮”

iampattoh “Unajirecord ukilia .... crazy world🙌”

k_a_r_o_s_hh “uyu anatuenjoy analia kwa giza aje sasa😂”

princess_sue54 “Alipata wapi Nguvu ya kujipost akilia chenzi kiki asiitafute Kwa kifo”

murayasam “May he RIP. such a strong man to record himself crying 😏😏”

rebman44 “So he is so emotional that he had strength to record himself mourning,ok 🙄. Let me b thinned by mine but this celebrities need to get a life. R.I.P Magufuli,a great leader he was to the people of Tanzania”

kal.u.nde_ “It's sad but where do people get the strength to remember their camera's when serious mourning 👀..”

beckymbaka71 “Harmonize watu wanaomboleza na wenatafuta Kiki kwa kujirecorde ukilia”

itsmssuzzy “Why is he recording himself..🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ it's a great tragedy for any loss of life though”

zineopiyo “Why would you cry and record......are people ok!!!”

m.k7___ “Why is he recording himself crying?

Yes, it’s a heavy blow to Tz and it’s people but people who record themselves crying are purely attention seekers. All in all,#ripmagufuli”

kiboma.brenda “Alitoa wapi nguvu ya kushika simu kurecord😂”

mwikali102 “Aki watanzania na masinema.mtu atajirecord aje akilia surely.anway rip Rais”

therealkhaletaniya “This is so stupid yaani nchi imepoteza Rais msiba mkubwa snaa huu siyo kila kitu kiki unabeba camera man kujirekodi unaliya really pleases hivi vitu siyo vya kuvi reports kwakweli daaa hata msiba”

wemaz_advocate “Sasa analia kwenye camera nat serious kiki kwa hili hapana”

elizabethlyanga “Anapata wapi nguvu za kupost insta analia hizi kiki za kijinga waache sisi”

daystar_tz “Harmonize umeniangusha kwa Mara nyngne😂😂😂 kulia n hhuu hhuu”

sabbylisherz “Sasa ndo ajirekodi jaman hizo nguvu wanatoaga wapi 😢”

