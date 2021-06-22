Reactions as KBC Roars back to its feet in much anticipate Relaunch (Photos)

The re-launch that saw KBC unveil a whole new studio was hosted by seasoned media personality Janet Mbugua alongside KBC’s Bonnie Musambi.

Speaking during the relaunch, KBC Managing Director Naim Bilal assured Kenyans that the new-look KBC will cater for everyone.

“We want to assure Kenyans that the new-look KBC has something for everyone”

“The strategy to transform KBC, part of which is under implementation, purposes to turn the National Broadcaster into a modern, world-class broadcaster whose services fully address public information and communication needs.”

“KBC has the widest signal reach in Kenya, which exceeds 90 per cent of the country’s land mass and over 20 national and vernacular radio services,” said MD Naim Bilal.

Photos from the KBC relaunch (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua's Comment

KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua also commended KBC for the relaunch, challenging them to set the bar high when it comes to clean content.

“May @KBCChannel1 be the channel where we can announce to parents and our children that they are safe from obscene content on any channel at KBC. May you cut your niche out of clean content, patriotism, communication for development & issues that matter to this country”

“We thank and congratulate @KBCChannel1 for recognizing and reinstating our Broadcasting legends whom are the anchor upon which the Broadcasting sector is built. We are where we are in the country's media space due to the pace that was set by KBC,” said Mutua.

However, despite the flowery re-launch, Netizens could not help it but point out a few mistakes that were noticeable during the relaunch.

A section expressed displeasure in the new KBC Logo, equating it to a road sign.

Another thing that was noticeable was how they were captioning their stories, something that many felt needs improvement and great caution.

At one point they wrote #Harsh Tag instead of Hashtag.

Away from the few errors, many commended KBC for putting their foot forward for the better. Those who kicked of the broadcast under the new face; Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha plus Tom Mboya and Purity Museo did a good good.

“Am dedicating tonight’s bulletin to my late mom who saw this moment some 15 years ago when she told me: ‘You will be the best amongst your peers.’ Thank you Lord. @TomMboya24 and I are ON tonight, 9PM. Where will you be tuned in from? #ThisIsKBC @KBCChannel1,” said Museo.

Those who have joined KBC include; Tom Mboya, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria Fred Indimuli, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha.

Others on the list are Catherine Kasavuli who is regarded as the queen and princess of TV, the legendary Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

Photos from the Launch

Photos from the KBC relaunch (Courtesy) Pulse Live Kenya

News faces at KBC Pulse Live Kenya

