ADVERTISEMENT
Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

Lynet Okumu

The trio, Mary, Maggy, and Marta, were out and about when they ran into a set of male triplets

Moipei sisters
Moipei sisters

The Moipei sisters, Kenya's most famous identical triplets, recently had a rare encounter with another set of identical triplets.

The trio, Mary, Maggy, and Marta, were out and about when they ran into the male trio. The chances of seeing three identical siblings together is already low, so the odds of two sets of identical triplets meeting are even more unlikely.

In a post shared on their Instagram on Wednesday, the sisters shared a photo of themselves with the new identical male friends they had made.

"What are the odds of running into another set of identical triplets?" they questioned

Moipei sister & the new set of male triplets they met
Moipei sister & the new set of male triplets they met Pulse Live Kenya

READ: THE TALENTED MOIPEI SISTERS

Their unique story has captivated audiences worldwide, and the recent meeting with another set of identical triplets only added to their charm.

Fans were quick to suggest that the six should "couple up," as they made a perfect match.

The Moipei sisters are not just known for their unique genetics; they are also a talented music group.

Along with their younger sister Seraphine, they have made a name for themselves both in and outside the country.

Moipei sisters
Moipei sisters Pulse Live Kenya

They were recently awarded the 2022 Julie Wilson Award for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The sisters moved to New York in 2022 to join the famous Broadway Theatre District. This move was a significant milestone for the quartet, who have been performing since they were children.

At the age of 12 and 10, they were chosen as UNICEF child ambassadors, becoming the first in Kenya.

Moipei sisters
Moipei sisters Pulse Live Kenya

Their music has touched many people, with songs like 'Amazing Grace,' 'Ave Maria,' and 'The Little Brown Church in the Vale' being fan favorites. Their first album, In the Land of the Lion, features twelve tracks.

Lynet Okumu
