Nature's coincidence: Moipei sisters elated after meeting another set of triplets

The trio, Mary, Maggy, and Marta, were out and about when they ran into the male trio. The chances of seeing three identical siblings together is already low, so the odds of two sets of identical triplets meeting are even more unlikely.

In a post shared on their Instagram on Wednesday, the sisters shared a photo of themselves with the new identical male friends they had made.

"What are the odds of running into another set of identical triplets?" they questioned

Their unique story has captivated audiences worldwide, and the recent meeting with another set of identical triplets only added to their charm.

Fans were quick to suggest that the six should "couple up," as they made a perfect match.

Who are the Moipei sisters?

The Moipei sisters are not just known for their unique genetics; they are also a talented music group.

Along with their younger sister Seraphine, they have made a name for themselves both in and outside the country.

They were recently awarded the 2022 Julie Wilson Award for their contributions to the entertainment industry.

The sisters moved to New York in 2022 to join the famous Broadway Theatre District. This move was a significant milestone for the quartet, who have been performing since they were children.

At the age of 12 and 10, they were chosen as UNICEF child ambassadors, becoming the first in Kenya.

