Joho rocks Sh50K Italian leather belt to diplomatic meeting in Morocco

Governor Joho, known for his stylish designer outfit, rocked a Ksh50,000 belt from the Salvatore Ferragamo brand for the meeting held on Wednesday, May 26.

The Italian apparel company was founded by Italian shoe maker Salvatore Ferragamo.

According to the company website, Joho’s belt is made from natural grained leather which is specially treated to enhance the beautifully soft feel.

The rose gold-tone Gancini buckle adds a signature dose of iconic appeal. The reversible design and adjustable length ensures it’s just as versatile as it is stylish.

The Mombasa county boss has a collection of designer apparel including Louis Vuitton shoes worth Sh92, 000 and Sh33,000 Lo-Top Sneakers.

“We have officially formalized the Memorandum of Understanding with the Tanger-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Regional Council under The Sister City program,” Governor Joho announced after the meeting.

Sister Cities International (SCI) is a nonprofit citizen diplomacy network that creates and strengthens partnerships particularly through the establishment of "sister cities".

In the arrangement, a community from one country decides to join with a community in another country to learn more about one another.

The partnership takes off with immediate effect and is set to facilitate investment, technology and skill transfer between the two cities.

“We have agreed to prioritize tourism, blue economy, youth cultural and exchange programs as the initial sectors of engagements,” he added.

Joho was also accompanied by the Chairman of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Mombasa Chapter Mustafa Ramadan, Mombasa businessmen and county officials on a visit to the Tanger-Med Port for an extensive executive education tour.

Expensive things Owned by Joho

Nyali Mansion

Governor Joho owns a luxurious villa in Nyali, Mombasa. The palatial home boasts an extensive cabro paved driveway and a well-manicured lawn. The house, which is located close to the beach, is reported to cost Sh390 million.

Bentley Bentyaga

Governor Joho also owns a Bentley Bentayga Diesel. The car is as comfortable as they come, ranked among the most luxurious in the world.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) the Bentley costs between Ksh30 million and Ksh51 million.

Hublot Bigbang Rosegold wristwatch

Joho has been seen flaunting the expensive wristwatch more often than not.