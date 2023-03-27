ADVERTISEMENT
MP Peter Salasya snubs Manzi wa Kibera at Azimio protests [Video]

Fabian Simiyu

The Azimio convoy was passing through Kibra when Manzi wa Kibera attempted to capture MP Salasya's attention

Peter Salasya (left) on top of the car and Manzi wa Kibera
Peter Salasya (left) on top of the car and Manzi wa Kibera

Mumias East Member of Parliament snubbed Manzi wa Kibera in Kibra during the Azimio mass protests.

Manzi wa Kibera uploaded the video on her Instagram page shouting Salasya's name who in turn was not interested in paying attention to the socialite.

The video has since gone viral although Manzi wa Kibera disabled the comment section on her Instagram account.

MP Peter Salasya
MP Peter Salasya Pulse Live Kenya
Manzi was Kibera was however determined to capture the legislator's attention but Salasya simply continued conversing with people who were around his car.

However, this was not the first time that Manzi wa Kibera had tried to capture Salasya's attention. The same thing happened in October 2022 when she was pictured holding a sign in the CBD asking the legislator to marry her.

However, Salasya was not moved by her sweet words. Instead, he addressed her to dress decently after her photos, in which she asked for his hand in marriage, went viral.

"Next time you carry a placard, try to put on decent clothes. At least I will be proud of you and Kenyans at large. Those people I serve are so strict on image presentation. Manzi Wa Kibera, I wish you all the best. One day I will come we fellowship together in a church," Salasya responded.

In 2021, Manzi wa Kibera confessed her love for singer B-Classic, although nothing solid ever happened between them after her confession.

In an interview, the socialite said that she believes B-Classic is the right man for her.

“Mimi ndio dawa ya B Classic, unaona venye nakaa hivi, mimi ndio inafaa anihandle. Natoka Ghetto but am a thirty billion. Nguo ananipeleka Paris, Viatu Balenciaga, Prada. B Classic can really kill it. In my life nafeel that’s the guy I deserve,” said Manzi wa Kibera.

Manzi wa Kibera
Manzi wa Kibera Pulse Live Kenya
Manzi wa Kibera’s confession came months after Omondi’s Wife Material Show was halted over what he termed as a ‘rogue’ contestant.

In a surprising turn of events, Manzi wa Kibera who was representing Kenya came out to reveal that her life had taken an unfortunate flip after Wife Material was halted.

She mentioned that featuring on the show had given her hope that it was now her time to shine.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
