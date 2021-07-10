Vera Sidika on why she invited Manzi wa kibera to her gender reveal party

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Vera says she’s a big fan of Manzi wa Kibera and has watched al her YouTube videos.

Vera disclosed that she couldn’t invite some of her friends because she felt that Manzi wa Kibera’s love for her is ‘so real’ and she had to meet her.

“I’ve seen this girl go above and beyond crazy for the love she has for me. I watch every video on YouTube & it cracks me up so hard, 😂🤣 @manziwakibera is very interesting and funny. I wish I could invite all my fans, but unfortunately can’t. I couldn’t even fit all my friends in the list 😔😢 @manziwakibera your love for me is so real & I thought it’d be special to have you at the gender reveal today. Can’t wait to finally meet you ❤️Bless,” wrote Vera.

Vera is my role model- Manzi wa Kibera

On July 8th, Vera made the announcement on who will be attending her party.

“Manzi Wa Kibera will be attending the gender reveal. Never seen someone speak so positive & highly of me. I watch the YouTube videos. They make me crack. She’s funny. But most importantly she loves me hard! Hope to see you on Saturday,” wrote Vera.

In April, the video vixen declared her love for Vera, adding that she is her role model and her aspiration was to undergo medical procedures to look like Vera.

“Vera sidika is my role model if i won a million dollarz today i would lighten my skin,add more ass plus boobs to look exactly like my role model vee❤❤❤.”

Vera’s Gender Reveal

The Vera Sidika Spa owner had set July 3rd as her baby’s gender reveal date but soon postponed it much to the disappointment of her fans.

The Kenyan celebrity who is expecting her first with celebrity hubby and Tanzanian musician, Brown Mauzo announced on the day-of, that the party had been pushed forward.

In a YouTube video this week, Vera disclosed that she is currently 22 weeks pregnant.