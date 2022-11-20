I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

Clearing the air in a recent interview, Manzi wa Kibera insisted that they are not clout-chasing, the socialite explained that the man has been a widower since his wife died in 2007 and she is his retirement package.

Without divulging her bae’s name, the socialite added that the man pampers and showers her with love, money and attention.

The diva explained that she met the man in question after she failed to net Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya even after shooting her shot at the unmarried MP publicly.

The MP had publicly announced that he is searching for a wife with particular qualities, with a long line of ladies responding expressing interest.

"He's my new man. I met him after confessing my love for MP Salasya who turned me down. He has money and he is wealthy. He caters to me, he gives me soft life, attention and love” the socialite explained.

Commenting on their relationship, Manzi wa Kibera’s 65-year-old bae insisted that she is not too young for him as he is able to take care of her needs, unlike many young men “who are out here heartbreaking young girls”.

"She is not young for me, I can take care of her and keep my promises unlike young men who are out here heartbreaking young girls," he explained.

Pulse Live Kenya

Their relationship was met with speculation that it could be the latest clout-chasing move in town.

Lately, clout-chasing has been a stock in trade for a number of Kenyan celebrities and socialites in their quest to push their content.

Most recently, Stevo Simple Boy alleged ex-fiancée Jenny Wangui came clean on their relationship, revealing that they are not dating, and confirmed that the whole ‘relationship’ was simply a PR stunt.

"It was just showbiz and it's over," she confirmed, effectively admitting that they lied to the public all along.

The pair even treated the public to a fake engagement on July 25, 2022 shortly after the Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hitmaker parted ways with ex-lover Pritty Vishy.