RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

Charles Ouma

She is not young for me, I can take care of her and keep my promises unlike young men who are out here heartbreaking young girls- Manzi wa Kibera's 65-year-old bae

A collage image of socialite, Manzi wa Kibera and her new bae aged 65
A collage image of socialite, Manzi wa Kibera and her new bae aged 65

Controversial upcoming socialite Manzi wa Kibera has unveiled her new bae, revealing that she is currently dating a 65-year-old man.

Clearing the air in a recent interview, Manzi wa Kibera insisted that they are not clout-chasing, the socialite explained that the man has been a widower since his wife died in 2007 and she is his retirement package.

Without divulging her bae’s name, the socialite added that the man pampers and showers her with love, money and attention.

The diva explained that she met the man in question after she failed to net Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya even after shooting her shot at the unmarried MP publicly.

The MP had publicly announced that he is searching for a wife with particular qualities, with a long line of ladies responding expressing interest.

"He's my new man. I met him after confessing my love for MP Salasya who turned me down. He has money and he is wealthy. He caters to me, he gives me soft life, attention and love” the socialite explained.

Commenting on their relationship, Manzi wa Kibera’s 65-year-old bae insisted that she is not too young for him as he is able to take care of her needs, unlike many young men “who are out here heartbreaking young girls”.

"She is not young for me, I can take care of her and keep my promises unlike young men who are out here heartbreaking young girls," he explained.

Manzi wa Kibera
Manzi wa Kibera Pulse Live Kenya

Their relationship was met with speculation that it could be the latest clout-chasing move in town.

Lately, clout-chasing has been a stock in trade for a number of Kenyan celebrities and socialites in their quest to push their content.

Most recently, Stevo Simple Boy alleged ex-fiancée Jenny Wangui came clean on their relationship, revealing that they are not dating, and confirmed that the whole ‘relationship’ was simply a PR stunt.

"It was just showbiz and it's over," she confirmed, effectively admitting that they lied to the public all along.

The pair even treated the public to a fake engagement on July 25, 2022 shortly after the Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hitmaker parted ways with ex-lover Pritty Vishy.

During the elaborate ceremony, the pair was fronted as a couple.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

Mkurugenzi shares TBT photo with wife as they mark 14 years together

I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

I am his retirement package - Manzi wa Kibera on new bae, retiree aged 65

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Photos: Msupa S ties the knot as she expects baby number 2

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

Details of 3 day Kilifi Baobab festival on New Year's Eve

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

How to recognise a guy in his hoe phase

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Dr Mercy Korir lands plum job moments after resigning from KTN News

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

Shoefiti: 5 meanings of shoes hanging on power & telephone cables

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Trending

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

Signs of cheating in a relationship [Credit: Shutterstock]

3 surprising signs of cheating you may find in your partner

Ben Kitili and Amina Mude

Ben Kitili, Amina Mude share sweet messages as they mark marriage anniversary

A brief look at relationships drama and how to end it

A brief look at relationship drama and how to end it