Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

Amos Robi

Besides TV, Mutuku is also a radio presenter on Radio 47 where she hosts a weekly political show

TV47 Presenter Liz Mutuku
TV47 Presenter Liz Mutuku

In a moment filled with pride and gratitude, TV47 and Radio 47 presenter Elizabeth Mutuku, fondly known as Liz Mutuku, celebrated her recent graduation from St Paul's University, where she earned a degree in communication.

According to Mutuku, the achievement was not just an academic milestone but a testament to Lizah's journey of sacrifices, discipline and hard work,

"It’s been a journey of great sacrifices, discipline, hard work, tears, and joy, but God has been there and super faithful." Lizah said.

To mark this significant achievement, Lizah hosted a graduation dinner attended by esteemed guests, including members of parliament like nominated senator Hamida Kibwana and Mwingi West lawmaker Charles Nguna.

The MPs, showing their support and admiration, gifted the radio presenter with cash, turning the celebration into an epic moment of friendship and appreciation.

READ: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

Liz Mutuku, expressing her gratitude, shared her sentiments on social media, stating, "This was epic, friendship came in handy, and these leaders made sure my small graduation dinner was, thank you so much."

In a parallel celebration, former BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi shared the joy of his graduation from the same university. Omondi expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Njeri Omondi, acknowledging her unwavering support during his transition from employment to consultancy.

“I cannot put into words how much support my wife has given me, which has made me achieve the milestones I mark as 2023 ends," Omondi expressed,

Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi
Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi

READ: TV47 honours Mwanaisha Chidzuga as she quits 6th media job for gov't post

The journalist, who left BBC earlier in the year to set up his consultancy, commended his wife's patience and support, making the journey stress-free and aiding him in thriving in record time.

Omondi has had stints with top media houses in the country before he joined the BBC and quit to pursue his personal interests.

Kenyan chef breaks Guinness World Record for cooking for longest hours

Chef Maliha suffers medical emergency in bid for longest cooking marathon record

Musician Alpha Mwana Mtule

Alpha Mwana Mtule's treatment hits roadblock, wife explains why as his condition worsens

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results