MPs shower TV47 presenter Lizah Mutuku with cash at graduation after-party [Video]

According to Mutuku, the achievement was not just an academic milestone but a testament to Lizah's journey of sacrifices, discipline and hard work,

"It’s been a journey of great sacrifices, discipline, hard work, tears, and joy, but God has been there and super faithful." Lizah said.

To mark this significant achievement, Lizah hosted a graduation dinner attended by esteemed guests, including members of parliament like nominated senator Hamida Kibwana and Mwingi West lawmaker Charles Nguna.

The MPs, showing their support and admiration, gifted the radio presenter with cash, turning the celebration into an epic moment of friendship and appreciation.

Liz Mutuku, expressing her gratitude, shared her sentiments on social media, stating, "This was epic, friendship came in handy, and these leaders made sure my small graduation dinner was, thank you so much."

Ferdinand Omondi acquires his degree 7 months after quitting BBC

In a parallel celebration, former BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi shared the joy of his graduation from the same university. Omondi expressed deep appreciation for his wife, Njeri Omondi, acknowledging her unwavering support during his transition from employment to consultancy.

“I cannot put into words how much support my wife has given me, which has made me achieve the milestones I mark as 2023 ends," Omondi expressed,

Ferdinand Omondi and his wife Njeri Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

The journalist, who left BBC earlier in the year to set up his consultancy, commended his wife's patience and support, making the journey stress-free and aiding him in thriving in record time.

