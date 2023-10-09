The sports category has moved to a new website.

WATCH: TV47 holds special bash for Fredrick Indimuli's 20th TV career anniversary

Colleagues celebrate TV47's Fredrick Indimuli with a surprise party as he marks 20 years in TV.

TV47 presenter Fredrick Indimuli
Media personality Fred Indimuli is commemorating a remarkable milestone in his career – 20 years as a television personality.

In an Instagram post shared on October 8, Indimuli reminisced about the beginning of his journey in 2003 and expressed his gratitude for the surprises that came his way to mark this special occasion.

Fred Indimuli's television career commenced in 2003 when he became a presenter on Metro TV. He recalled hosting an entertainment show called 'Grapevine,' and from that moment on, his career has been on an upward trajectory.

"It's been an interesting 20 years since I first went on TV as a presenter. My first gig was as host of an entertainment show called Grapevine on Metro TV (KBC2) back in October 2003," he wrote.

TV47 presenter Fredrick Indimuli
READ: Fred Indimuli among 4 new additions at TV47

To celebrate this significant milestone, Indimuli's colleagues at TV47, where he currently works as a news anchor, orchestrated a heartwarming surprise.

What started as a casual mention of his 20-year journey turned into an unforgettable celebration. His fellow colleagues at the station made sure it was a day he would cherish forever.

The celebration was marked by a joyous dance to the tune of the popular Luhya hit 'Vaida.'

TV47 presenter Fredrick Indimuli
The jubilant atmosphere compelled even Indimuli himself to join in the celebration. A cake was presented, and Indimuli had the honor of cutting it as the festivities continued.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Fred Indimuli expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful celebration organised by his colleagues.

He conveyed his excitement for the next chapter in his career and emphasized that he intends to continue contributing to the media landscape for many more years to come.

"God has been gracious. I am still in the game. I casually mentioned this to my younger colleagues, and they made a big deal out of it. I am grateful. Here's to 20 more," shared Indimuli," he said.

TV47 presenter Fredrick Indimuli
Fred Indimuli has had a storied career in the media industry.

His career began as an online news editor at Radio Africa Group Ltd, and he later worked as a TV and radio editor at Kiss TV.

He later joined K24 where he worked until the onset of Covid 19 when Mediamax made cuts. indimuli then moved to Citizen TV where he hosted 'Day Break' and 'Inside Politics.'

TV47 presenter Fredrick Indimuli
He recently joined TV47 after leaving KTN and had previously worked at KBC for a brief period.

