Watch: TV47 honours Mwanaisha Chidzuga as she quits 6th media job for gov't post

Chidzuga is assuming the role of Deputy Government Spokesperson, a post to which she was appointed by President William Ruto to deputise former nominated senator Isaac Mwaura.

During the farewell gathering, Chidzuga's colleagues took the opportunity to extend their best wishes for her new role within the government, acknowledging her contributions and dedication during her tenure at TV47.

Her journey at Cape Media, TV47's parent company, began in March 2023 with her role as the presenter of the mid-morning show 'Mchikicho.'

Within a mere two months, she transitioned to the television platform, where she anchored news and hosted the show 'Nakshi.'

Radio presenter Ali Kauleni and Mwanaisha Chidzuga Pulse Live Kenya

Mwanaisha Chidzuga's journey in media

Notably, Chidzuga's career has seen her leave a significant mark on the media landscape, having had engagements with a total of six media houses.

Her media journey commenced at Pwani FM, where she earned her first on-air job as a news presenter.

She subsequently expanded her profile at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) before solidifying her presence at the Kenya Television Network.

However, her time at the latter was marked by an unexpected turn of events when she was handed a termination notice in 2015.

Undeterred, she continued her career journey with stints at other stations, including the esteemed BBC.

Later in 2015, Chidzuga found herself at K24 TV, where she graced the screen as an anchor for the Swahili News bulletin, demonstrating her unwavering commitment and versatility.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the challenges encountered along the way, her resilience and dedication continued to shine through.

Unfortunately, her journey at the Mediamax-owned company met a roadblock in 2019, when she faced redundancy.

Stepping beyond the confines of media, Chidzuga ventured into the political arena in September 2021, vying for the Matuga Parliamentary seat, inspired by her mother's legacy.

