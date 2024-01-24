The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Seed sends earnest apology to angry wife after controversial polygamy remarks

Amos Robi

Nimo conveyed her displeasure at Mr. Seed, feeling upset about being turned into a public laughing stock.

In a sincere display of remorse, popular singer Mr Seed has issued a public apology to his wife, Nimo Gachuiri, following controversial remarks made during a recent podcast.

The artist's comments about the duration of relationships and marriage intent sparked discontent, leading to a heartfelt apology.

During the podcast, Mr Seed remarked that men are polygamous in nature and do not easily commit to relationships.

"I can be with you in a relationship for like 3 years, do you understand? Just three years of me looking at you knowing very well you don’t have what I want," These words, however, left his wife, Nimo Gachuiri, upset.

Mr Seed
Mr Seed Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the discontent caused, Mr Seed took to his Instagram to publicly apologize to his wife.

Expressing regret, he acknowledged the hurt caused by his words and stated that he now understood that his words hurt her feelings greatly.

"Dear Nimo, I apologize sincerely for any unintended hurt my recent comments on marriage and relationships may have caused," he stated.

Mr Seed further emphasised his commitment to being more considerate in his expressions, promising to be cautious of statements that could potentially offend his wife or anyone else.

"Your feelings matter deeply to me, and I am committed to being more thoughtful in my expressions moving forward. I value our relationship dearly and regret any discomfort my remarks may have brought to you or any other person," he concluded.

Nimo voiced her displeasure on Instagram, questioning why her husband could make such remarks when he was in a committed relationship.

"So I saw the snippet of the podcast done by @mrseedofficial. Him saying whatever he was saying, I didn’t even watch it; I was pissed off," Nimo said.

She made it clear that such comments were inappropriate and that whether it was for clout or not, the comments were inappropriate.

