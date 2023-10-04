Truth behind Mr Seed & Georgina Njenga's car photos finally out

Mr Seed's latest Instagram post has set the record straight and clarified that their relationship is purely professional.

Why fans thought Mr Seed & Georgina Njenga were dating

The dating rumors began on Monday when a picture of Mr Seed and Georgina in a car together surfaced online.

In the photo, they appeared comfortable with each other, leading netizens to speculate that there might be more to their relationship.

Mr Seed's Instagram post that dispelled dating rumours

To dispel the rumors, Mr Seed shared a post on Instagram on September 4, where he tagged Georgina and hinted at an upcoming collaboration.

The post featured a picture of them in the same vehicle, and Mr Seed captioned it, "sweet melody ."

This simple yet clear statement suggested that their interaction was purely related to their work in music.

Netizens relieved after Mr Seed's post

Mr Seed's Instagram post seemed to calm the nerves of those who were spreading dating rumors and worried about the potential impact on his marriage to Nimo Gachuiri.

Most of the netizens could not hide their joy at hearing the news and took to the comment section to show their support for the upcoming project.

Georgina Njenga's fashion controversy

Georgina Njenga recently faced criticism on social media for wearing an outfit that closely resembled a Calvin Klein design but featured the name, Calni Kean.

Netizens accused her of wearing a fake designer outfit. In response to the criticism, Georgina claimed that Calni Kean was indeed a legitimate brand.

