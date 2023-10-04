The sports category has moved to a new website.

Truth behind Mr Seed & Georgina Njenga's car photos finally out

Lynet Okumu

Mr Seed was indeed together with Georgina Njenga in that car, but it's not what you think!

Kenyan singer Mr Seed and Content Creator Georgina Njenga
Kenyan singer Mr Seed and Content Creator Georgina Njenga

Kenyan musician Mr Seed finally dispels dating rumours after pictures of him hanging out with Georgina Njenga, the ex-girlfriend of Tyler Mbaya, circulated on social media.

Mr Seed's latest Instagram post has set the record straight and clarified that their relationship is purely professional.

The dating rumors began on Monday when a picture of Mr Seed and Georgina in a car together surfaced online.

Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed

READ: Mr Seed explains the deep meaning of his tattoo

In the photo, they appeared comfortable with each other, leading netizens to speculate that there might be more to their relationship.

To dispel the rumors, Mr Seed shared a post on Instagram on September 4, where he tagged Georgina and hinted at an upcoming collaboration.

The post featured a picture of them in the same vehicle, and Mr Seed captioned it, "sweet melody ."

Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed

READ: Mr Seed narrates lasting impact of April accident on his brain

This simple yet clear statement suggested that their interaction was purely related to their work in music.

Mr Seed's Instagram post seemed to calm the nerves of those who were spreading dating rumors and worried about the potential impact on his marriage to Nimo Gachuiri.

Most of the netizens could not hide their joy at hearing the news and took to the comment section to show their support for the upcoming project.

Kenyan singer Mr Seed
Kenyan singer Mr Seed

READ: Mr Seed applauds Nimo's resilience in tough times

Georgina Njenga recently faced criticism on social media for wearing an outfit that closely resembled a Calvin Klein design but featured the name, Calni Kean.

Netizens accused her of wearing a fake designer outfit. In response to the criticism, Georgina claimed that Calni Kean was indeed a legitimate brand.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga

She went ahead to provide a screenshot of a matching bra and underwear set along with its price.

