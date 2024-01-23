The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nimo Gachuiri lectures hubby Mr Seed after his comments about polygamy

Amos Robi

Nimo made it clear that she found no excuse for her husband's comments

In a recent podcast session, singer Mr Seed stirred the pot by expressing his views on relationships and marriage, particularly claiming that men are adept at dating for years without intending to marry if their partner lacks the desired qualities.

During the podcast, Mr Seed asserted that he could men could be in a relationship for even three years without the intent to marry the woman they are dating.

“Let me tell you, we men we have brains. I can be with you in a relationship for like 3 years, do you understand? Just three years of me looking at you knowing very well you don’t have what I want," he asserted.

His remarks, however, did not sit well with his wife, Nimo Gachuiri. Nimo Gachuiri, not one to mince words, took to her Instagram stories to express her discontent.

Kenyan singer Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

She made it clear that she found no excuse for her husband's comments, deeming them inappropriate, especially given their committed relationship.

“So I saw the snippet of the podcast done by @mrseedofficial. Him saying whatever he was saying, I didn’t even watch it; I was pissed off.

"Next thing I said was people must really think I’m stupid! So he was like you should watch the whole podcast ati they picked only that part so that it could trend!" Nimo shared.

Expressing her frustration, Nimo conveyed her displeasure at Mr. Seed, feeling upset about being turned into a public laughing stock.

Mr Seed and his wife Nimo Pulse Live Kenya

Her statement pointed out the gravity of the situation, addressing the fact that, whether scripted or not, the comments touched on a sensitive topic given their role as parents in a working marriage.

“What I want to say is whether it was for clout, it was an insensitive thing to say when you are clearly in a committed relationship,” Nimo emphasised.

The comments also sparked controversy among the internet with some users slamming Mr Seed for his comments.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
