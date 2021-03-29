Radio Jambo presenter Joseph Ogidi alias Gidi Gidi is asking Kenyans not to go after his show following the decision by the Communications Authority of Kenya to suspend HomeBoyz Radio presenters over gross misconduct.

The singer who hosts a breakfast show at Radio Jambo alongside Harambee Stars Head Coach, Jacob “Ghost” Mulee, said the show serves as an “ice-breaker show with light moments.”

The two host a segment called Patanisho where estranged couples call in to have their relationship reconciled on air.

Gidi says the aim of the show is to get feuding couples to reconcile and are not biased towards any gender.

"Patanisho is just an ice breaker show with light moments to make partners reconnect, hatuna ubaya na any gender. Laughter is medicine and can make quarrelling couples to start talking. Msituzime woiyee.🤣🤣," read his tweet.

The Communications Authority fined a penalty of 1,000,000 to HomeBoyz Radio station with a six month suspension on the station's breakfast show.

This came after the presenters Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme and Neville made insensitive remarks on the show and blamed the victim for being thrown off the 12th floor of a building.

The three have since been fired from the station.