Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Sonie and Mulamwah, who have a daughter together, parted ways in December 2021 with Carol publicly stating that the father of her child dumped her.

During a Q&A session on Instagram on Monday, a fan asked Sonie: "Do you still regret ending things with the father to your kid?"

In response, she seemed surprised by the question, saying: "Still? I never said I regret, babes."

The comments from Sonie come amidst a rumour that Mulamwah is currently dating Ruth K, his 'bestie'.

Sonie, who was this month nominated for a Ladies in Media award, explained that despite being a mother, she is also making time to enjoy her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

When asked how she balances motherhood with other aspects of her life, the professional model stated that it's important for women not to forget to take care of themselves.

"You have to enjoy yourself, bbg... usijifunge juu umekua a mother. We tend to forget and focus on our angels but you must learn to give yourself time and take care of you babes, sawa?" she said.

I fear poverty - Sonie explains what inspires her to keep working

Another fan asked Carol what inspires her to work harder in life, to which she answered: "I fear poverty and the fact that money is sweet I want to make it every day."

Pulse Live Kenya

She also stated that she doesn't regret her mistakes in life, seeing them all as valuable lessons.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the drama surrounding her ex-partner, Sonie seems to be living her best life and focusing on her personal growth.

Carol nominated for 2022 Ladies in Media Awards (LIMA)

Carol Sonie was recently nominated in the 2022 Ladies in Media Awards.

Set to take place on March 25, 2023, the ceremony will recognize extraordinary women who excel in the media across different spheres in the media industry as well as support their craft and celebrate their achievements in their fields.

Pulse Live Kenya

Other personalities nominated in the awards include:-