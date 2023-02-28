ADVERTISEMENT
Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Sonie says she has no regrets about leaving

Lynet Okumu

After their public breakup in December 2021, Carol Sonie now says she has no regrets about leaving Mulamwah.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie

Mulamwah's ex-girlfriend Muthoni Ng'ethe 'Sonie' has spoken out about ending her relationship with the comedian, stating that she has never regretted her choice.

Sonie and Mulamwah, who have a daughter together, parted ways in December 2021 with Carol publicly stating that the father of her child dumped her.

During a Q&A session on Instagram on Monday, a fan asked Sonie: "Do you still regret ending things with the father to your kid?"

In response, she seemed surprised by the question, saying: "Still? I never said I regret, babes."

The comments from Sonie come amidst a rumour that Mulamwah is currently dating Ruth K, his 'bestie'.

Sonie, who was this month nominated for a Ladies in Media award, explained that despite being a mother, she is also making time to enjoy her life.

Carole Sonie
Carole Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

When asked how she balances motherhood with other aspects of her life, the professional model stated that it's important for women not to forget to take care of themselves.

"You have to enjoy yourself, bbg... usijifunge juu umekua a mother. We tend to forget and focus on our angels but you must learn to give yourself time and take care of you babes, sawa?" she said.

Another fan asked Carol what inspires her to work harder in life, to which she answered: "I fear poverty and the fact that money is sweet I want to make it every day."

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonie opens up after Mulamwah's expose on 'Mubaba'

She also stated that she doesn't regret her mistakes in life, seeing them all as valuable lessons.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sonnie teases fans with her new bae

Despite the drama surrounding her ex-partner, Sonie seems to be living her best life and focusing on her personal growth.

Carol Sonie was recently nominated in the 2022 Ladies in Media Awards.

Set to take place on March 25, 2023, the ceremony will recognize extraordinary women who excel in the media across different spheres in the media industry as well as support their craft and celebrate their achievements in their fields.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

Other personalities nominated in the awards include:-

  1. NTV news anchor Fridah Mwaka for the Outstanding News Anchor of the Year award.
  2. Hope FM presenter Maria Makau for the Emerging Radio Personality of the Year award.
  3. Entertainment personality Violetta Ngina for the Emerging Female TV Personality of the Year award.
  4. Janet Mbugua for the Outstanding Female Humanitarian of the Year award.
  5. Author Lizz Ntonjira for the Africa Female Author of the Year award.
  6. Nation FM presenter Miss Tess for the Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year award.
  7. Capital FM presenter Wanjira Longauer for the Africa Female Radio Personality of the Year award.
  8. 'Country Queen' actor Melissa Kiplagat for the Africa Female actor of the year award.
  9. 'Disconnect' actor Catherine Kamau (Kate Actress) for the Africa Female Actor of the Year award.
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
