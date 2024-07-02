Mulamwah loses account with 1M followers days after supplying Maandazi at protests

- Mulamwah's TikTok account, with 1 million followers, was suspended without
- Mulamwah had shown support for Gen Z protests, making his ban surprising and disappointing for his fans
- He has started a new account
"Niliwaserve hadi maandazi na bado mkaamua kuenda na account yangu." - Content creator Mulamwah
Content creator and comedian Mulamwah, known for his humorous content and generous acts, recently faced the suspension of his TikTok account, which had amassed 1 million followers.
The exact reasons for the ban were not publicly specified. The father of two started a new account and asked his fans to follow him there.
In one of his videos, he wrote, "Niliwaserve hadi maandazi na bado mkaamua kuenda na account yangu."
His new account has gained over 1,000 followers.
This suspension has sparked discussions among his fans and the public about social media policies and content moderation practices.
Mulamwah's support for Gen Z protests
Mulamwah had gained a significant following from the Gen Z community due to his wholehearted support for their protests.
His generous act of preparing snacks for the protesters endeared him to many, making his suspension even more surprising and disappointing for his fans.
Possible reasons for TikTok account suspension
While the exact reason for Mulamwah's ban remains unclear, there are several common violations that could lead to a TikTok account being suspended:
- Intellectual Property Violations
Using copyrighted material without permission or infringing on trademarks, leading to breaches of intellectual property rights.
2. Inappropriate content
Posting sexually explicit or adult-themed content, regardless of consent or artistic intent.
3. Spam and scams
Engaging in spammy behavior, such as posting repetitive content or participating in fraudulent schemes.
4. Hate speech and harassment
Posting content that promotes hate speech, harassment, bullying, or discrimination against individuals or groups.
5. Violence and Dangerous Behavior
Sharing content that promotes violence, self-harm, or dangerous activities such as depicting bloody scenes or encouraging harmful behavior.
6. Misinformation and Fake News
Spreading false information or engaging in deceptive practices, including the dissemination of fake news.
7. Impersonation
Pretending to be someone else or creating accounts to deceive others, which violates authenticity requirements.
8. Multiple Violations
Accumulating multiple violations of TikTok's community guidelines over time.
9. Child safety concerns
Posting content that endangers or exploits children, including child abuse imagery or grooming behaviors.
10. Graphic Content
Sharing graphic or shocking content without appropriate warnings or disclaimers, such as posting disfigured dead bodies.