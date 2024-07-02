The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mulamwah loses account with 1M followers days after supplying Maandazi at protests

Lynet Okumu

"Niliwaserve hadi maandazi na bado mkaamua kuenda na account yangu." - Content creator Mulamwah

Comedian Mulamwah at the prepared Maandazi and tea for the anti-Finance Bill protesters in June 2024 (Instagram)
Comedian Mulamwah at the prepared Maandazi and tea for the anti-Finance Bill protesters in June 2024 (Instagram)
  • Mulamwah's TikTok account, with 1 million followers, was suspended without
  • Mulamwah had shown support for Gen Z protests, making his ban surprising and disappointing for his fans
  • He has started a new account

Content creator and comedian Mulamwah, known for his humorous content and generous acts, recently faced the suspension of his TikTok account, which had amassed 1 million followers.

The exact reasons for the ban were not publicly specified. The father of two started a new account and asked his fans to follow him there.

In one of his videos, he wrote, "Niliwaserve hadi maandazi na bado mkaamua kuenda na account yangu."

Comedian Mulamwah at the anti Finance Bill protests in June 2024 (Instagram)
Comedian Mulamwah at the anti Finance Bill protests in June 2024 (Instagram)

READ: Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman

His new account has gained over 1,000 followers.

This suspension has sparked discussions among his fans and the public about social media policies and content moderation practices.

Mulamwah had gained a significant following from the Gen Z community due to his wholehearted support for their protests.

His generous act of preparing snacks for the protesters endeared him to many, making his suspension even more surprising and disappointing for his fans.

Mulamwah
Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

While the exact reason for Mulamwah's ban remains unclear, there are several common violations that could lead to a TikTok account being suspended:

  1. Intellectual Property Violations

Using copyrighted material without permission or infringing on trademarks, leading to breaches of intellectual property rights.

2. Inappropriate content

Posting sexually explicit or adult-themed content, regardless of consent or artistic intent.

3. Spam and scams

Engaging in spammy behavior, such as posting repetitive content or participating in fraudulent schemes.

Mulamwah
Mulamwah Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah's Biography: Education, failed auditions & why he quit comedy

4. Hate speech and harassment

Posting content that promotes hate speech, harassment, bullying, or discrimination against individuals or groups.

5. Violence and Dangerous Behavior

Sharing content that promotes violence, self-harm, or dangerous activities such as depicting bloody scenes or encouraging harmful behavior.

6. Misinformation and Fake News

Spreading false information or engaging in deceptive practices, including the dissemination of fake news.

7. Impersonation

Pretending to be someone else or creating accounts to deceive others, which violates authenticity requirements.

Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo
Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Comedian Mulamwah poses for a photo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Newest method Kenyans can use to make money from TikTok

8. Multiple Violations

Accumulating multiple violations of TikTok's community guidelines over time.

9. Child safety concerns

Posting content that endangers or exploits children, including child abuse imagery or grooming behaviors.

10. Graphic Content

Sharing graphic or shocking content without appropriate warnings or disclaimers, such as posting disfigured dead bodies.

Lynet Okumu
