Mulamwah's Biography: Education, failed auditions & why he quit comedy

Under the guise of David Oyando, he's made his distinctive mark in the comedy arena, injecting a fresh and unique style that has the power to tickle the funny bones of countless Kenyans.

Background and education

Hailing from the western region of Kenya, Mulamwah draws his origins from the picturesque landscapes of Butere in Kakamega County.

After losing his mother, Mulamwah found refuge at his aunt's residence. He attended Mpeli Primary School in Bungoma during this time.

His journey took him to Legacy Schools in Kitale, where he completed his primary school education. His dedication led to an impressive score of 370 marks.

Mulamwah's educational journey led him to St Anthony's Boys High School in Kitale, where his dedication resulted in a remarkable achievement: an A- in his KCSE examinations.

This solid foundation paved the way for his pursuit of higher education at Moi University in Eldoret, where he embarked on his path toward a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 2012.

Mulamwah's comedy career

Mulamwah then came across the DJ who saw a talent in him and therefore introduced him to a group of comedians in Eldoret.

Mulamwah was absorbed into the group and his stage name became Muindi by then.

The comedy acting platform paid Mulamwah good cash to survive through tough campus life.

The dream of gracing the illustrious stage of Churchill's show, a pinnacle in the world of Kenyan comedy, transformed into a tangible reality for Mulamwah.

While this achievement was a testament to his unwavering determination, the journey was not without its challenges.

Mulamwah's rise to fame

In the face of adversity, Mulamwah's journey took an unexpected turn.

Despite initial disappointments during audition trials, his indomitable spirit held onto the belief that greater opportunities were on the horizon.

This belief would soon be validated in February 2019 when he decided to showcase his comedic talents by crafting a video centered around high school students.

Sharing it on his Instagram wall was a leap of faith that would alter the course of his career.

The response to the video was nothing short of astounding. Its humour resonated deeply with a wide range of viewers, causing the video to swiftly spiral into the realm of virality.

This unforeseen surge in popularity propelled Mulamwah into the limelight, breathing life into his comedy career and solidifying his place among Kenya's comedic elite.

In a revealing interview on Switch TV, Mulamwah offered insights into his unconventional approach to sharing his comedic skits.

Mulamwah flaunts bundles of Cash as he eats Githeri in the Village - Mulamwah with Millions on Money

He made the distinctive choice to utilize WhatsApp as his preferred medium.

This decision was driven by a desire to carve a unique niche and to navigate a less crowded space, distinct from the bustling realms of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Mulamwah's radio career

In May 2022, Mulamwah embarked on a new chapter by joining the Mediamax-owned radio station Milele FM as their freshest presenter.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the comedic talent took to his social media platforms to unveil his latest venture—a radio role with Milele FM.

In his announcement, the comedian shared that his long-standing aspiration to grace the airwaves had finally manifested in the form of this opportunity.

Mulamwa quits comedy

Mulamwah, during an interview with Churchill, revealed that he quit comedy after people trolled him online, and he couldn't bear it anymore.

Comedian Mulamwah

He even went ahead and burnt his comedy shirt but various people came through and supported him including Churchill himself

Family and relationship

Mulamwah is a father of one beautiful daughter, and he was dating Carol Muthoni when the two were blessed with baby Keilah Oyando.

However, his relationship with Muthoni didn't last, and the two split up after several misunderstandings. Mulamwah is yet to unveil his new catch.

Mulamwah and Sonie

After breaking up with Carol, Mulamwah started doing skits with his bestie Ruth K, and the two even travelled to Mulamwah's rural home in Kitale recently.