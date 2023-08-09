The sports category has moved to a new website.


Mulamwah's Biography: Education, failed auditions & why he quit comedy

Fabian Simiyu

The article below outlines Mulamwah's life from his birth until his current endeavours

Mulamwah

Mulamwah stands as a multifaceted individual, not only a comedian but also a trained nurse by profession.

Under the guise of David Oyando, he's made his distinctive mark in the comedy arena, injecting a fresh and unique style that has the power to tickle the funny bones of countless Kenyans.

Hailing from the western region of Kenya, Mulamwah draws his origins from the picturesque landscapes of Butere in Kakamega County.

After losing his mother, Mulamwah found refuge at his aunt's residence. He attended Mpeli Primary School in Bungoma during this time.

Kenyan content creator/comedian Kendrick Mulamwah

His journey took him to Legacy Schools in Kitale, where he completed his primary school education. His dedication led to an impressive score of 370 marks.

Mulamwah's educational journey led him to St Anthony's Boys High School in Kitale, where his dedication resulted in a remarkable achievement: an A- in his KCSE examinations.

This solid foundation paved the way for his pursuit of higher education at Moi University in Eldoret, where he embarked on his path toward a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing in 2012.

Mulamwah then came across the DJ who saw a talent in him and therefore introduced him to a group of comedians in Eldoret.

Mulamwah was absorbed into the group and his stage name became Muindi by then.

The comedy acting platform paid Mulamwah good cash to survive through tough campus life.

Mulamwah
The dream of gracing the illustrious stage of Churchill's show, a pinnacle in the world of Kenyan comedy, transformed into a tangible reality for Mulamwah.

While this achievement was a testament to his unwavering determination, the journey was not without its challenges.

In the face of adversity, Mulamwah's journey took an unexpected turn.

Despite initial disappointments during audition trials, his indomitable spirit held onto the belief that greater opportunities were on the horizon.

Kenyan comedian Mulamwah

This belief would soon be validated in February 2019 when he decided to showcase his comedic talents by crafting a video centered around high school students.

Sharing it on his Instagram wall was a leap of faith that would alter the course of his career.

The response to the video was nothing short of astounding. Its humour resonated deeply with a wide range of viewers, causing the video to swiftly spiral into the realm of virality.

This unforeseen surge in popularity propelled Mulamwah into the limelight, breathing life into his comedy career and solidifying his place among Kenya's comedic elite.

In a revealing interview on Switch TV, Mulamwah offered insights into his unconventional approach to sharing his comedic skits.

Mulamwah flaunts bundles of Cash as he eats Githeri in the Village

He made the distinctive choice to utilize WhatsApp as his preferred medium.

This decision was driven by a desire to carve a unique niche and to navigate a less crowded space, distinct from the bustling realms of Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In May 2022, Mulamwah embarked on a new chapter by joining the Mediamax-owned radio station Milele FM as their freshest presenter.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the comedic talent took to his social media platforms to unveil his latest venture—a radio role with Milele FM.

In his announcement, the comedian shared that his long-standing aspiration to grace the airwaves had finally manifested in the form of this opportunity.

Presenter Mulamwah

READ: Mulamwah quits Milele FM, reveals reason behind the move

Mulamwah, during an interview with Churchill, revealed that he quit comedy after people trolled him online, and he couldn't bear it anymore.

Comedian Mulamwah

He even went ahead and burnt his comedy shirt but various people came through and supported him including Churchill himself

Mulamwah is a father of one beautiful daughter, and he was dating Carol Muthoni when the two were blessed with baby Keilah Oyando.

However, his relationship with Muthoni didn't last, and the two split up after several misunderstandings. Mulamwah is yet to unveil his new catch.

Mulamwah and Sonie

READ: Women working round the clock to trap me with pregnancy – Mulamwah laments

After breaking up with Carol, Mulamwah started doing skits with his bestie Ruth K, and the two even travelled to Mulamwah's rural home in Kitale recently.

Speculations have been circulating that the two are dating, but they have never confirmed if it's true.

