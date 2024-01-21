The sports category has moved to a new website.


How Mulamwah & Ruth K's exquisite baby shower went down [video]

Charles Ouma

The pair also revealed the name that they have settled on for their unborn child

Mulamwah & Ruth K during their baby shower

Content creator David Oyando and his girlfriend Ruth K who is expecting his child threw a lavish baby shower ahead of the anticipated birth of their son.

Inspired by Tanzanian power couple of Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee, the couple stepped out in stylish outfits for the occasion.

Mulamwah’a outfit resembled the outfits worn by Rotimi, except for the fact that his was white in colour with a different pattern.

Ruth K opted for a maroon outfit with a matching headgear that resembled the one rocked by the Tanzanian singer.

The venue was tastefully decorated with blue balloons.

Going by the decorations, Mulamwah and Ruth K have settled on the name Oyando Jnr for their unborn child with a banner reading Baby Oyando Jnr prominently appearing in one of the videos shared by the content creators.

The content creator shared a video of himself splashing money on Ruth K who danced around with a broad smile on her face.

“embracing paper … its a rainy season . was a good day . we cant wait . congrats bestie @atruthk on your baby shower” Mulamwah wrote on Instagram.

The pair was chauffeured to the venue in a white Mercedes car with Mulamwah stepping out to open the door for Ruth K.

Unique gender reveal event

Months after sharing news of the pregnancy, the pair opted for a unique gender reveal event in which they took to a Chemistry Laboratory to let the world know of their anticipated blessing.

The duo was seen in the lab mixing different liquids to arrive at the colour.

Mulamwah & Ruth K during their baby shower
Mulamwah & Ruth K during their baby shower Pulse Live Kenya

The pair is seen donning lab coats and busy at work with reagents in different flasks.

After mixing different liquids and arriving at the colour of their choice, the video that started off in black and white switches to colour.

They are seen donning blue coats that give a hint of their unborn child.

"GENDER REVEAL, GOD IS GREAT 💙 - we are happy & just out of words ♥️♥️♥️ @atruthk," Mulamwah shared.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
