Bestie chronicles: Mulamwah shares 1st experience of living with a pregnant woman

The discussion shed light on Mulamwah's journey, his experiences with Ruth K, and their anticipation of parenthood.

Mulamwah's memorable moments with Ruth K

During the session, Mulamwah opened up about some of his most cherished moments with his girlfriend Ruth K, highlighting the joy of living together and witnessing the growth of their baby.

He humorously admitted that before Ruth, he had never lived with a pregnant woman, making this experience uniquely memorable for him.

He fondly recounted their shared experiences, including waiting eagerly for their baby's arrival, enjoying massages, traveling, signing deals, and creating content together.

"Kubond more. Mimi sijawahi ishi na pregnant woman before. It's the first time nimekaa the longest na a pregnant woman. Hiyo ingine nilikuwa naona tu kwa picha.

"Ile feeling ya kukaa na wewe is very memorable, the massages, waiting on the baby together traveling together, signing deals together, and shooting content together are just epic. I had never experienced that before. It's the best feeling," he said.

Mulamwah emphasised that their journey together was not about proving anything to others but about building a genuine connection based on mutual understanding and support.

Ruth K - Why I chose Mulamwah

Responding to Mulamwah's question about why she chose him during a tumultuous period in his life, Ruth emphasised that despite the public perception of Mulamwah, she was drawn to his true personality and authenticity.

Ruth recalled the moment they first met and how she intuitively felt a connection with Mulamwah.

She acknowledged his struggles but believed in his genuine character beyond what social media portrayed.

"Ile ushaienda tu mahali ukakutana na mtu for the first time na unasema tu ni huyu. I said I must know you personally because maybe what people said on social media was not true," she said.

Type of woman Mulamwah wanted after break-up with Carol Sonie

Reflecting on his past relationship with content creator Carol Sonie, Mulamwah acknowledged the importance of personal growth and self-discovery.

He expressed gratitude for the lows he experienced during the breakup, as they propelled him towards a better understanding of himself.

Mulamwah admitted that he sought simplicity and authenticity in his subsequent relationships, wanting someone who would accept him at his lowest points.

He views breakups as transformative experiences that allow someone to evolve and avoid repeating past mistakes in future relationships.

"I love break-ups because they leave you in a better place. They give you a chance to go and work on yourself, so you don't find yourself in the same place again when you are in a new relationship," he said.

Mulamwah and Ruth K expecting 1st child together

Mulamwah and Ruth K are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together, marking a new chapter in their lives.