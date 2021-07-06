In a Q&A session, a curious fans wanted to know the amount of money the comedian pays as his rent and he was open enough to share with them his receipts.

The funnyman noted that he pays Sh9K for his house rent, advising his peers to always live within their means, with zero pressure of wanting to impress the world.

“Unalipa Nyumba doo Ngapi” asked a fan

Mulamwah reoplied; “9K TU.

Mulamwah reveals he pays Sh9K rent, talks gender reveal for his unborn child Pulse Live Kenya

Gender Reveal

Another fan wanted to know if the comedian already knows the gender of his unborn baby.

A boy or a girl?

Mulamwah said “Weh, Sijaua, we have the results but we haven’t opened”.

When is Carol’s gender reveal party?

Reply “Weh, soon but we don’t like parties”.

During the Q&A session Mulamwah also addressed allegations labelled against him by singer Ringtone, after taking a picture with a white lady at a recent comedy show.

“Yule Mzunguu wako na Ringtone?

“She was a fan among the many who come to watch the Quarantine comedy club show, people miss judged” said Mulamwah.

In a separate reply, Mulamwah said; “I don’t believe in fame... I just do what I do. And assume Its my first time posting”.

The comedian also walked down the memory lane to the day he threw in the towel and opted to quit comedy.

“That was the lowest moment kwa hii mwaisha yangu. I felt betrayed by people whom I thought would love my progress and help me up. Shati nlitumiwa kama 6 na mafans across the country. Na One came from Zimbabwe because ni rare to find. All that send were over 40 years, shati ni ya 19s”.

He also pointed out that currently he owns a total of 14 motorbikes

Just the other day, Mulamwah challenged his peers to priorities’ saving the little money they get, at a time he was going to purchase his first piece of land.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman said that he wants to use his story to inspire and challenge other young people to keep on doing what they do best no matter the circumstances.

Holding bundles of cash, a happy Mulamwah thanked his fans for always supporting his hustle and encouraging him to keep going.

"Today I want to Inspire someone; Leo am going to buy my first piece of land from Comdy. We I started hakuna mtu alikuwa anabelieve, watu watakutusi lakini to listen to people just set your mind right and go for it. Don’t listen to what people are saying, don’t compete with anybody, move with you pace. The little money you get; save and invest coz you don’t know when you will get money next… so don’t waste the money, wacha na Raha hasizaidii just invest."