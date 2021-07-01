Mulamwah’s advice to young Kenyans as he buys his first piece of land

In a video seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman said that he wants to use his story to inspire and challenge other young people to keep on doing what they do best no matter the circumstances.

Holding bundles of Cash, a happy Mulamwah thanked his fans for always supporting his hustle and encouraging him to keep going.

"Today I want to Inspire someone; Leo am going to buy my first piece of land from Comdy. We I started hakuna mtu alikuwa anabelieve, watu watakutusi lakini to listen to people just set your mind right and go for it. Don’t listen to what people are saying, don’t compete with anybody, move with you pace. The little money you get; save and invest coz you don’t know when you will get money next… so don’t waste the money, wacha na Raha hasizaidii just invest."

"Likes Huisha, Views huisha na mtu mwingine pia atakuja atesee kukuliko so when you are there invest. Mimi naenda kununua ka shamba kadogo then nirudi Online kutafuta Mabati na Simiti alafu nijenge. So thank you for all who have been supporting…let’s keep hustling as Youths and not depend on government ama Wazee jitume kabisa Itaweza. And those who did not believe, its time you do” said Mulamwah.

"GOD IS GREAT . !! 🙏🙏 today I am going to buying my first ka shamba. Its all possible , no matter what, just believe, pray and put in work .To more wins 💪.Foot on pedal .

Youthmen : investment is key . Sherehe baadae . KONKI !!"

Currently, Mulamwah is among comedians who have invested wisely their hard earned Money as he also owns 10 motorbikes.

In January 2021, the comedian bought another Motorbike, replacing one that had been stolen. The motorbike was stolen from a rider he had employed in his hometown, Kitale.

“We lost one , we replace it with a brand new one , new baby no 10 ready for the road . The hustle must continue irregardless . God is always on our side na Pole pole Tu tutafika. The hunt for the lost bike still continues though ( KMFD 423Q ) , thanks for all your support towards retrieving it , dm if you got any info ntashukuru sana . To my Boda Boda guys across the country let’s all be a symbol of hard work not violence and hooliganism . Let’s change the notion KONKI 💪,” shared Mulamwah.

10 Motorbikes

On January 12th 2021, the funnyman revealed that he had lost one of his 10 motorbikes, calling upon DCI to help with the search.

“One of my bikes has been reported missing KMFD 423Q, last seen today at kitale stadium area around 10:30am,rider says he was buying some items and found it missing at the spot he left it,RT and share WIDELY, any information given will be highly appreciated. @DCI_Kenya @NPSC_KE,” wrote Mulamwah.

The comedian has been investing in the Boda boda industry and he currently owns 10 motorbikes.

Giving Up

Away from the investment, in April 2020 Mulamwah almost gave up on his hustle as a comedian, over bullies and trolls.

At that particular time, Mulamwah called it quits from the Comedy industry , before other celebrities intervened and asked him not to give up on his dream.

He burnt his signature shirt announcing that he had decided to take a back seat in comedy industry following constant trolls on social media.