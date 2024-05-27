He dumped me even after I made matching outfits with his mom - Carol Sonie

Popular content creator Carrol Muthoni, known as Sonie, recently shared the most embarrassing moment of her life while she was in a relationship.

The mother of one often shares her daily life on her YouTube channel, featuring her daughter Keila, along with friends and other family members.

In a recent episode, Sonie tagged popular actor Dorea Chege, her friend Mylie Stacey, and Morin Actress in a segment they called 'Girls Tag', where they discussed love and dating.

Carol Sonie shares craziest things she did for love

In this segment, Sonie opened up about a particularly embarrassing action she took for love.

Sonie, who previously dated comedian Mulamwah, started with a disclaimer, "It is not who you think it is." She cautioned that the conversation would be insightful and perhaps a bit revealing.

"Hii nayo ni kuchoma ki design. So today's conversation is going to be about what is the stupidest, the silliest thing you have done for love," she announced, setting the stage for her story.

Although initially reluctant to share her story first, her friends encouraged her to continue.

She described a time when she went to great lengths to impress her then-partner's mother by making matching kitenge outfits.

"Hee let me tell you, Maina... Ushawahi tengenezea mother-in-law kitenge?" she asked, prompting laughter and curiosity from her friends.

"Unashona yako, alafu unachukuwa measurements unapeleka kitenge ashonewe pia," she continued.

According to Sonie, the idea was to match outfits and look cute together with the mother to her man.

Carol Sonie reflects on the past

Sonie expressed her embarrassment, admitting that she could have made the kitenge for her own mother, the guy, or her dad.

"I mean you need to prove a point, what are you talking about? Eh, not even my mother," she said, reflecting on the absurdity of her actions.

Morin Actress was amused and asked what happened to that relationship. Sonie explained, "Now let me tell you, mi sijui but yoh, nakaanga chini hivi nasema nini ilikuwa imeniingia. I mean I could have made it for my mother, or the guy, or my dad."

