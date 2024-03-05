The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

Lynet Okumu

Carol Sonie excited after making a wise choice to not have a baby with her new 'bae'.

A screenshot of Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie & her new man
A screenshot of Mulamwah's baby mama Carol Sonie & her new man

Years after a dramatic spat that ended her relationship with the comedian Mulamwah, content creator Carrol Sonie appears to have moved on.

Recommended articles

In a video shared on her Instagram account on March 5, Sonie indirectly introduced a new man while playing a love song in the background.

The footage begins with Sonnie resting in bed as her alleged beau enters the frame holding two pieces of paper with contrasting prints.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

The first paper displays the secondborn, while the second one presents an iPhone 15 phone.

Sonie was tasked with choosing one of the options, and despite contemplating the secondborn, she ultimately selected the iPhone 15 phone.

The couple is then seen heading to a phone store to acquire the device.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon seeing the features of the phone, Sonie becomes visibly thrilled and embraces her companion with joy before abruptly ending the video.

This public display of affection comes years after her acrimonious split with Mulamwah, her former partner and the father of her child.

A screenshot of options presented to Carol Sonie by her new man (Instagram)
A screenshot of options presented to Carol Sonie by her new man (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I quit my job because of a man - Carol Sonie remembers sacrifices she made for love

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Sonie took to social media to announce the end of her relationship with Mulamwah, stating, "This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us."

Following the separation announcement, Mulamwah shared a photo with another woman, captioned, "To new beginnings. Rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now." He defended his decision to move on swiftly, urging others not to judge him, Carrol, or Ruth.

Carol Sonie
Carol Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah makes polite request to baby mama on daughter's birthday

Mulamwah emphasiSed that their decision to part ways was not taken lightly and stemmed from a need to prioritise their peace and well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the public scrutiny, both parties have chosen to forge ahead with their lives, seeking happiness and fulfillment on their respective paths.

Mulamwah and Ruth welcomed their first child together in February 2024.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

8 intriguing facts about Lupita Nyong'o's Canadian boyfriend Joshua Jackson

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Jackie Matubia's response to rumours of expecting 3rd baby with actor Peter Kamau

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Diana Marua's lawyer gives new details on Willy Paul's arrest & arraignment

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Untold tale of Mr Ibu's adopted daughter: Real father, law career, marriage & divorce

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Rapper Maandy lands new lucrative deal with Chrome [Details]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Why Willy Paul has been arrested [Video]

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Waihiga Mwaura's sweet gesture to wife Joyce Omondi during music video shoot

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

Married where she belongs - Kenyans react to couple's Nairobi CBD wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eve Mungai

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

From left: Kayet Orwa & Colloblue, Klaus & Miss Njagi, Klaus & Nasieku

TikTalk: Klaus & Kayet play 'kill, smash, & marry', their selection delights fans

Diddy is accused of rape and engaging with a minor, amongst other claims [Getty Images/Nicholas Hunt]

Ex-employee accuses Diddy of sexual assault, walking around naked in front of him

10/10 host and media personality Azeezah Hashim

Why Azeezah, an A student, pursued media against her dad's wish for medicine