Carol Sonie pleasantly surprised by 'boyfriend' after choosing not to have 2nd child

In a video shared on her Instagram account on March 5, Sonie indirectly introduced a new man while playing a love song in the background.

The footage begins with Sonnie resting in bed as her alleged beau enters the frame holding two pieces of paper with contrasting prints.

Carol Sonie dodges 2nd born option

The first paper displays the secondborn, while the second one presents an iPhone 15 phone.

Sonie was tasked with choosing one of the options, and despite contemplating the secondborn, she ultimately selected the iPhone 15 phone.

The couple is then seen heading to a phone store to acquire the device.

Upon seeing the features of the phone, Sonie becomes visibly thrilled and embraces her companion with joy before abruptly ending the video.

This public display of affection comes years after her acrimonious split with Mulamwah, her former partner and the father of her child.

Carol Sonie & Mulamwah's separation

In 2021, Sonie took to social media to announce the end of her relationship with Mulamwah, stating, "This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us."

Following the separation announcement, Mulamwah shared a photo with another woman, captioned, "To new beginnings. Rely upon the heart. Let the dust settle now." He defended his decision to move on swiftly, urging others not to judge him, Carrol, or Ruth.

Mulamwah emphasiSed that their decision to part ways was not taken lightly and stemmed from a need to prioritise their peace and well-being.

Despite the public scrutiny, both parties have chosen to forge ahead with their lives, seeking happiness and fulfillment on their respective paths.