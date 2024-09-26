The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mungai Eve admits she already had someone in mind before leaving Trevor

Lynet Okumu

Mungai Eve, whose breakup with Trevor came to light in February this year, shares that her current boyfriend, whom she has been dating for almost a year, might soon be taking home her dowry—a contrast to her relationship with Trevor, where she felt she might have been the one paying it.

  • Mungai Eve shares exciting news about her new relationship and hints at the possibility of her boyfriend taking home her dowry soon.
  • She reflects on her past relationship with Trevor, humorously mentioning that she might have had to pay her own dowry back then.
  • She explains that her breakup with Trevor had actually happened earlier than the public announcement.

Media personality and content creator Mungai Eve has surprised many with her recent revelations about her relationship status.

Eve, who announced her breakup with her boyfriend of five years, Director Trevor, in February 2024, has been focused on building her brand and is now sharing some exciting news about her new love life.

During her show, where she was interviewing fellow content creators Nebz and Nyathira, Eve dropped some significant updates about her dating life.

READ: Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

She disclosed that she is currently in a relationship that she feels is solid and genuine, and she's confident that it will lead to something serious.

Eve even hinted that her current boyfriend might soon be taking home her dowry, a sign of a serious commitment.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Trevor, Eve shared how she feels things have changed for the better.

"Hapa penye niko naona nitapelekewa. Lakini hapo pengine I think ni mimi ndio ningekuwa nimejitolea dowry yangu," she said.

READ: Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Comparing this to her time with Trevor, she humorously noted that she might have had to pay her own dowry back then, especially since they were working closely together and sharing finances. "If we were making money together, it means I know everything," Eve explained.

Interestingly, Eve revealed that her current relationship is approaching its one-year anniversary, which came as a surprise to many, including her interviewees.

Given that her breakup with Trevor was only announced a few months ago, the timeline raised a few eyebrows.

"This relationship has potential. I am not a third wheel," Eve confidently stated. "Right now, I’m about to hit one year with my current partner."

PULSE INFLUENCER AWARDS: Have you voted for the YouTube Influencer of the Year?

However, Eve explained that people only found out about her split from Trevor later than it actually happened, implying the relationship had already ended long before it was made public.

She admitted that she always has a plan when it comes to relationships and makes sure to transition smoothly from one to the next.

"Me am always in a relationship. By the time namalizana na huku najuanga who's next. But also you guys got to know about everything very late. Mambo ya social media achana nayo," she said.

Eve’s breakup with Director Trevor marked the end of a five-year relationship that had not only been personal but professional as well.

Together, they formed a dynamic duo in the digital space, creating content that resonated with their audience and rapidly growing their fan base.

However, after their separation, both went on to rebrand and carve their own paths in the digital world.

Trevor rebranded their joint YouTube channel, giving it a new name, ‘Kenya Online Media,’ and brought in a new host to continue creating content for their loyal followers.

Meanwhile, Eve launched her own channel, ‘Mungai Eve Media,’ where she continues to build her brand and reach out to her audience through engaging and fresh content.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
