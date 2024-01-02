Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Director Trevor reveals baby adoption plans

For five years, Trevor and Mungai Eve have nurtured a remarkable relationship that has genuinely endeared them to their fans.

Recently, Trevor openly expressed his wish to add a child to their union.

“I want to adopt one. A baby boy," he wrote on Instagram stories

This revelation comes at a time when societal expectations often dictate family planning choices, setting Trevor and Mungai Eve apart from other content creators who have chosen to embrace parenthood in their early years.

However, alongside the praise comes a considerable amount of scrutiny. The couple has consistently faced questions about when they plan to expand their family.

Despite clearly expressing that they are not currently ready and emphasizing that it's a private matter, fans appear persistent in their inquiries. On December 1, a fan queried Trevor about his plans for having a child, and his unexpected response garnered attention.

The producer transparently revealed his desire to adopt a baby boy. This decision comes amid increasing conventional expectations, especially from celebrities.

Director Trevor & Eve Mungai's timeline for parenthood

The couple shared intimate details about their plans for expanding their family. Trevor revealed that they aim to welcome their first child in January 2026, with Eve planning to get pregnant in 2025.

Eve Mungai on the other hand, staunchly defended their family planning choices, emphasising that becoming a parent is a personal decision that should not succumb to societal pressure.

Fans also eagerly inquire about Trevor and Eve Mungai's wedding plans. While the couple hasn't set a specific date, Trevor expressed gratitude for their curiosity and shared their excitement about the future.

They are committed to sharing their wedding plans when the time feels right for both of them, emphasising the importance of patience and timing.