The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Lynet Okumu

A story of love, commitment, and the exciting journey to parenthood: Eve Mungai and Director Trevor's are finally doing it after 5 years!

Eve Mungai and Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and Director Trevor

Love, commitment, and a desire to expand their family have been the hallmarks of Trevor and Mungai Eve's relationship, making them one of YouTube's most beloved couples.

Recommended articles

For five years, Trevor and Mungai Eve have nurtured a remarkable relationship that has genuinely endeared them to their fans.

Recently, Trevor openly expressed his wish to add a child to their union.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to adopt one. A baby boy," he wrote on Instagram stories

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevour Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor flaunts sleek ride after surviving accident with Eve Mungai

This revelation comes at a time when societal expectations often dictate family planning choices, setting Trevor and Mungai Eve apart from other content creators who have chosen to embrace parenthood in their early years.

However, alongside the praise comes a considerable amount of scrutiny. The couple has consistently faced questions about when they plan to expand their family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite clearly expressing that they are not currently ready and emphasizing that it's a private matter, fans appear persistent in their inquiries. On December 1, a fan queried Trevor about his plans for having a child, and his unexpected response garnered attention.

YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor
YouTuber Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Eve Mungai's striking message after surviving serious accident with Director Trevor

The producer transparently revealed his desire to adopt a baby boy. This decision comes amid increasing conventional expectations, especially from celebrities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple shared intimate details about their plans for expanding their family. Trevor revealed that they aim to welcome their first child in January 2026, with Eve planning to get pregnant in 2025.

Eve Mungai on the other hand, staunchly defended their family planning choices, emphasising that becoming a parent is a personal decision that should not succumb to societal pressure.

Fans also eagerly inquire about Trevor and Eve Mungai's wedding plans. While the couple hasn't set a specific date, Trevor expressed gratitude for their curiosity and shared their excitement about the future.

Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor
Eve Mungai and boyfriend Director Trevor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Director Trevor & Eve Mungai take their 5-year relationship to next level

ADVERTISEMENT

They are committed to sharing their wedding plans when the time feels right for both of them, emphasising the importance of patience and timing.

In a world where parenthood announcements are celebrated widely, the couple stands firm in their commitment to wait until they are fully prepared to provide the best life for their future child.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Alfa Mwana Mtule admits beating wife & apologises to Kenyans for false poisoning claims

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Trevor & Mungai Eve finally ready to expand family after a 5-year relationship

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

Daddy Owen breaks silence on Charlene Ruto's visit to his mother's home [Photos]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

10 journalists/media personalities who became the news in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

'Game of Thrones' creator says he's working on 3 animated spinoffs with HBO

Engineer Wuod Fibi cries for help after daughter's mysterious disappearance

Engineer Wuod Fibi cries for help after daughter's mysterious disappearance

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

Is she the new Rosie in town? Netizens disapprove Zuchu's motherly gesture towards Tiffah

Is she the new Rosie in town? Netizens disapprove Zuchu's motherly gesture towards Tiffah

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daddy Owen

Daddy Owen makes announcement amid reports of introduction ceremony with Charlene Ruto

Christina Shusho

Fans thrilled as Christina Shusho lands in Nairobi - Get ready for 'ShushaNyavu' extravaganza!

Yasmeen Saedi

I'm going back home to him - Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about hubby for the 1st time

Film-maker Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua thrown into mourning after loss of a loved one