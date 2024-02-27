The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

Lynet Okumu

Eve Mungai
Content creator Mungai Eve found herself under media scrutiny after her boyfriend, Director Trevor, announced their separation.

Recommended articles

Throughout their more than five-year relationship, Eve and Trevor were seen as relationship goals for many.

However, news of their split left fans and followers curious about the reasons behind their separation.

In the aftermath of the breakup announcement by Director Trevor, Mungai Eve has maintained a low profile.

Director Trevor and Mungai Eve
READ: Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

While Trevor shared their relationship status, Eve, who has been out of the country, has been sharing glimpses of her enjoying serene beach scenes, choosing to stay mum amidst the public scrutiny.

Director Trevor, who served as both producer and director of The Mungai Eve YouTube channel, stated that they parted ways in February 2023, and she is no longer part of the show.

In a subtle response to the public's anticipation of her statement, Mungai Eve took to her Instagram stories on February 26.

She indirectly conveyed her stance, suggesting that some matters are better left unspoken.

"As much as you wanna address it, some things are better left unsaid. Am learning," she shared.

Eve Mungai
READ: Director Trevor unveils new faces to replace Mungai Eve

Through her posts, she hinted at prioritising personal growth and moving forward without engaging in public discussions about her relationship.

"Sometimes the only closure you need is closing your mouth, moving on, and living your best life," she said.

Director Trevor and Mungai Eve's love story began in 2018 during a photo shoot session, marking the beginning of a journey that inspired many. Their relationship was a testament to love and partnership, especially within the creative industry.

However, news of their breakup in February 2024 came as a surprise to many admirers who looked up to them as relationship role models.

Eve Mungai
While the public eagerly awaits further updates on their relationship status, Mungai Eve and Director Trevor are prioritizing their personal growth and well-being.

Trevor has since rebranded the Eve Mungai YouTube channel to Kenya Online TV and employed new faces.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
