Mungai Eve finally speaks, shares next steps after joining the single's club

Throughout their more than five-year relationship, Eve and Trevor were seen as relationship goals for many.

However, news of their split left fans and followers curious about the reasons behind their separation.

Mungai Eve on why she's not talking about her relationship with Trevor

ADVERTISEMENT

In the aftermath of the breakup announcement by Director Trevor, Mungai Eve has maintained a low profile.

Director Trevor and Mungai Eve Pulse Live Kenya

While Trevor shared their relationship status, Eve, who has been out of the country, has been sharing glimpses of her enjoying serene beach scenes, choosing to stay mum amidst the public scrutiny.

Director Trevor, who served as both producer and director of The Mungai Eve YouTube channel, stated that they parted ways in February 2023, and she is no longer part of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eve Mungai - Some things are better left unsaid

In a subtle response to the public's anticipation of her statement, Mungai Eve took to her Instagram stories on February 26.

She indirectly conveyed her stance, suggesting that some matters are better left unspoken.

"As much as you wanna address it, some things are better left unsaid. Am learning," she shared.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Through her posts, she hinted at prioritising personal growth and moving forward without engaging in public discussions about her relationship.

"Sometimes the only closure you need is closing your mouth, moving on, and living your best life," she said.

Mungai Eve & Director Trevor: The love story that captivated many

Director Trevor and Mungai Eve's love story began in 2018 during a photo shoot session, marking the beginning of a journey that inspired many. Their relationship was a testament to love and partnership, especially within the creative industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, news of their breakup in February 2024 came as a surprise to many admirers who looked up to them as relationship role models.

Pulse Live Kenya

Future of Mungai Eve & Director Trevor

While the public eagerly awaits further updates on their relationship status, Mungai Eve and Director Trevor are prioritizing their personal growth and well-being.