Trevor 'fires' Mungai Eve & takes over YouTube channels with over 800K subscribers

Director Trevor, known for his behind-the-scenes magic in video production, has announced a significant change in their professional partnership.

The duo, who were not only partners in content creation but also shared a personal history as former romantic partners, seem to have decided to part ways.

In an announcement that caught many fans off guard, Director Trevor revealed that he would be taking over the YouTube channel that was previously co-managed with Mungai Eve.

The channel, known for its engaging content that captured the hearts of many, will undergo rebranding to become Kenya Online Media.

This change signifies a new direction for the channel, which boasted a robust following of 754,000 subscribers, demonstrating the duo's significant impact on the Kenyan YouTube landscape.

Director Trevor also confirmed parting ways with Mungai Eve in management of the channel stating, "Her services are no longer needed.”

Director Trevor has also removed Mungai Eve from managing other platforms that were previously co-owned including the Insta Fame YouTube channel with over 100,000 subscribers as well as a Facebook page with 847,000 followers.

The news of this professional split follows rumours and speculations about a rough patch in their relationship, which has been a topic of discussion among fans and social media users.

The decision to part ways professionally and the subsequent rebranding of their joint YouTube channel marks a significant shift in both their careers and the content landscape they once dominated together.

Mungai Eve and Director Trevor were a powerhouse, blending creativity with relatable content that resonated with a wide audience.

Their split raises questions about the future of the brand they founded and the dynamics of personal relationships in professional settings.