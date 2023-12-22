Murugi Munyi finally discloses exact spots of her 16 piercings and 5 tattoos

Amid her successful year, Murugi recently shared intriguing details about herself on Instagram, shedding light on her age, height, favourite food and drink, and a surprising revelation – she sports a total of 16 body piercings and five tattoos.

Murugi Munyi's body piercings

In the Instagram stories on December 21, Murugi disclosed that she has a total of 16 body piercings, a fact that caught the attention of her curious followers.

"Get to know me: Tattoos - 5 of them, piercings - 16 of them, age - 33, favourite place - in my man's arms.

As fans inquired about the specific locations of her 16 piercings, Murugi humorously acknowledged the curiosity with a response. She detailed that the piercings are distributed across her ears, nose, and belly.

"For everyone who has asked this...I have seven piercings in each ear and then a nose piercing and a belly piercing."

Notably, she admitted that some of the ear piercings might be blocked by now, sparking a humorous comment about the potential revival of accessorising all her piercings with earrings in the coming year.

"Maybe 2024 will be the year I actually put earrings in all of them lol. Some of the ear ones I think are blocked by now," she said.

Body piercings are accessorised with some type of jewelry, charms, or some other kind of adornment. Murugi doesn't have any of this.

Murugi Munyi's business ventures and podcast success

Beyond her distinctive fashion choices, Murugi Munyi has made waves in the entrepreneurial world.

With successful businesses, including her clothing store and Airbnb, she has demonstrated versatility in her pursuits.

Additionally, her podcast, TMI, co-hosted with Lydia Kim, has garnered recognition as one of the top shows in Kenya, adding another feather to Murugi's cap.

Murugi Munyi's year-end reflection and Plans

As the year draws to a close, Murugi reflects on her achievements and provides a glimpse into her plans.