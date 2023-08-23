Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

In a statement shared across his social media platforms, Fatxo addressed Ghetto Radio's claims that the interview was axed due to fan backlash.

Fatxo refuted the station's explanation, asserting that their claims were inaccurate.

He highlighted that Ghetto Radio had actively promoted the interview, even posting promotional materials online just an hour before the scheduled session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The artist mentioned that the initial feedback from fans had been overwhelmingly positive.

"Contrary to the assertions therein, the interview was not cancelled due to any online uproar from fans.

"As a matter of fact, the station shared media promoting the interview several times on their social media platforms, including in the hour preceding the scheduled time, and the feedback was very positive," Fatxo clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Mwopiano' hitmaker revealed that his delay was attributed to unavoidable traffic delays, leading to his tardiness for the interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

In response, he expressed his disappointment with Ghetto Radio's explanation, deeming it hastily conceived. He criticised the letter's insinuations as unwarranted, ill-conceived, and unfortunate.

"The reality is that the cancellation was a result of unavoidable traffic delays that caused Dj Fatxo to be late for the scheduled interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We, therefore, find the insinuation of that letter unwarranted and ill-thought. It is distasteful, misleading, and plainly just unfortunate," he wrote.

DJ Fatxo also highlighted his history of successful media interviews with other outlets, underscoring the importance of disseminating accurate and factual information by media entities.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

Ghetto Radio, in its official statement on August 18, acknowledged the cancellation and issued an apology to its audience for the turn of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The station attributed the decision to the strong reaction from their fans, who expressed concerns over the perceived content of the interview.

Pulse Live Kenya