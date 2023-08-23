The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

Amos Robi

Ghetto Radio cited fan backlash as the reason for the interview cancellation.

Singer DJ Fatxo
Singer DJ Fatxo

Mugithi sensation Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, better known as DJ Fatxo, has broken his silence regarding the recent controversy surrounding the cancellation of his interview on Ghetto Radio.

Recommended articles

In a statement shared across his social media platforms, Fatxo addressed Ghetto Radio's claims that the interview was axed due to fan backlash.

Fatxo refuted the station's explanation, asserting that their claims were inaccurate.

He highlighted that Ghetto Radio had actively promoted the interview, even posting promotional materials online just an hour before the scheduled session.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Fatxo
DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Fatxo introduces his 7-month-old baby

The artist mentioned that the initial feedback from fans had been overwhelmingly positive.

"Contrary to the assertions therein, the interview was not cancelled due to any online uproar from fans.

"As a matter of fact, the station shared media promoting the interview several times on their social media platforms, including in the hour preceding the scheduled time, and the feedback was very positive," Fatxo clarified.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Mwopiano' hitmaker revealed that his delay was attributed to unavoidable traffic delays, leading to his tardiness for the interview.

Kenyan singer DJ Fatxo
Kenyan singer DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

In response, he expressed his disappointment with Ghetto Radio's explanation, deeming it hastily conceived. He criticised the letter's insinuations as unwarranted, ill-conceived, and unfortunate.

"The reality is that the cancellation was a result of unavoidable traffic delays that caused Dj Fatxo to be late for the scheduled interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We, therefore, find the insinuation of that letter unwarranted and ill-thought. It is distasteful, misleading, and plainly just unfortunate," he wrote.

DJ Fatxo also highlighted his history of successful media interviews with other outlets, underscoring the importance of disseminating accurate and factual information by media entities.

DJ Fatxo
DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Music Influencer of the Year

Ghetto Radio, in its official statement on August 18, acknowledged the cancellation and issued an apology to its audience for the turn of events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The station attributed the decision to the strong reaction from their fans, who expressed concerns over the perceived content of the interview.

Ghetto Radio cancels DJ Fatxo's interview
Ghetto Radio cancels DJ Fatxo's interview Pulse Live Kenya

Emphasising its commitment to maintaining high standards and ensuring its programming resonates positively with the community, Ghetto Radio reiterated its dedication to providing content that aligns with its audience's preferences.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

Fayvanny throws a lavish surprise party for Rayvanny

Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

Fatxo gives his side of story regarding botched Ghetto Radio interview

Muigai Wa Njoroge's upcoming dowry ceremony for 2nd wife stirs controversy

Muigai Wa Njoroge's upcoming dowry ceremony for 2nd wife stirs controversy

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

WATCH: Junior Comedian's emotional message to Brian Chira will touch your soul

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

How threat from friend forced Betty Kyallo to make huge cash withdrawal

How threat from friend forced Betty Kyallo to make huge cash withdrawal

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Sparks fly as Amapiano meets Bongo

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Diana Bahati breaks silence, throws in witty post amidst public backlash

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

Vanessa Kiuna reflects on why she picks a fight with hubby every 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live

Larry Madowo and Gathoni Wamuchomba in Jorbug, South Africa

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Nana Owiti

How 24-year-old Nana Owiti turned scrap iron sheets into 13 rental houses

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news