DJ Fatxo introduces his 7-month-old baby

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 20, the Mugithi singer disclosed that he officially became a father seven months ago.

While keeping this milestone hidden from the public eye, DJ Fatxo excitedly shared the news, promising a face reveal of his baby on his YouTube account.

Prior to this announcement, few were aware of his new role as a dad. The musician's excitement was evident as he expressed his longing to be with his son.

"7 months 24 days ago i became a dad, damn i miss him..." Fatxo revealed.

DJ Fatxo U.K. tour

Fatxo announced two weeks ago that he was going on a UK tour through his social media accounts.

"Thank you Lord for safe skies. United Kingdom the duke is here," he said.

Amidst the joy of fatherhood, DJ Fatxo embarked on a UK tour, enthralling Kenyans with his music and performances at popular venues.

His passion for entertaining has taken him across various places in the UK, showcasing his talent to Kenyan communities abroad.

Dj Fatxo's past controversy & clearance

In the past, DJ Fatxo faced a cloud of suspicion linked to the death of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who passed away in his Kasarani apartment under mysterious circumstances.

However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared him of any wrongdoing due to a lack of substantial evidence.

The clearance provided a sense of relief for the musician, allowing him to focus on his musical journey and personal growth.

DJ Fatxo's girlfriend discloses she has a kid with politician

Dj Fatxo's girlfriend openly admitted in a previous interview that she has a kid with a prominent politician.

Gathoni, a media personality working at Nyūmba iitû TV, revealed that she has a child with a prominent politician, although they are currently only co-parenting.

According to Gathoni, DJ Fatxo is supportive of her relationship with the baby's father, although she chose not to disclose the politician's name.

