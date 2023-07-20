ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Fatxo introduces his 7-month-old baby

Lynet Okumu

DJ Fatxo shared a lovely photo holding his baby, disclosing that he became a dad 7 months ago

Renowned musician Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, popularly known as DJ Fatxo, surprised his fans with heartwarming news about his personal life.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 20, the Mugithi singer disclosed that he officially became a father seven months ago.

While keeping this milestone hidden from the public eye, DJ Fatxo excitedly shared the news, promising a face reveal of his baby on his YouTube account.

READ: DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

Prior to this announcement, few were aware of his new role as a dad. The musician's excitement was evident as he expressed his longing to be with his son.

"7 months 24 days ago i became a dad, damn i miss him..." Fatxo revealed.

Fatxo announced two weeks ago that he was going on a UK tour through his social media accounts.

"Thank you Lord for safe skies. United Kingdom the duke is here," he said.

Amidst the joy of fatherhood, DJ Fatxo embarked on a UK tour, enthralling Kenyans with his music and performances at popular venues.

READ: Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

His passion for entertaining has taken him across various places in the UK, showcasing his talent to Kenyan communities abroad.

In the past, DJ Fatxo faced a cloud of suspicion linked to the death of interior designer Jeff Mwathi, who passed away in his Kasarani apartment under mysterious circumstances.

However, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared him of any wrongdoing due to a lack of substantial evidence.

The clearance provided a sense of relief for the musician, allowing him to focus on his musical journey and personal growth.

Dj Fatxo's girlfriend openly admitted in a previous interview that she has a kid with a prominent politician.

Gathoni, a media personality working at Nyūmba iitû TV, revealed that she has a child with a prominent politician, although they are currently only co-parenting.

According to Gathoni, DJ Fatxo is supportive of her relationship with the baby's father, although she chose not to disclose the politician's name.

READ: DJ Fatxo's girlfriend opens up about having a kid with a prominent politician

She further mentioned that Fatxo has met her child, and they share a positive relationship.

Lynet Okumu
