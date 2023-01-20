ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

Denis Mwangi

Details of Muthoni Mukiri's new show on KTN

Muthoni wa Mukiri (Instagram)
Muthoni wa Mukiri (Instagram)

Former Inooro TV anchor Muthoni wa Mukiri has made a comeback to TV screens after 2 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Muthoni, who left Royal Media Services in 2020, will be joining KTN Home as the host of a new show.

She made the announcement on her social media platforms, where she shared details of her new show.

Muthoni wa Mukiri (Instagram)
Muthoni wa Mukiri (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

The program is The Skin Therapy Show and will be airing on Sundays at 4:30 pm.

Muthoni will be hosting the show alongside actress Bridget Shighadi.

My new show-The Skin Therapy Show. I host the show alongside Bridget Shighadi. My premiere episode is this Sunday at 4.30 pm exclusively at KTN Home,” she said while sharing a teaser of the show.

This comes just days after she revealed that she was expecting her firstborn.

The sassy beauty entrepreneur shared the news with her fans online and made a prayer for other women who are also on their pregnancy journeys.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri
Muthoni Wa Mukiri Muthoni Wa Mukiri Pulse Live Kenya

“Blessings upon blessings. Baby loading… For those on a similar journey or hoping to get on the same journey, may God protect and guide you,” Wa Mukiri wrote.

The post went viral, with many Kenyans congratulating her and wishing her well.

Here are reactions from some of her fans:

Michelle.ntalami Beautiful!😍 Congratulations @muthoniwamukiri! 🥂🎊

Loisekambo.lk Congratulations 🎊 darling...I'm so happy for you❤️

Estherwanjiru_e Congratulations Muthoni..may God protect and guide you.

Karewainaina Congratulations Muthoni.You already are winning at it.May God protect you and your baby.

Bettykmoffats Congratulations are in order ❤️❤️❤️ 2023 is gonna b a good year for us waiting...

Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day
Muthoni Mukiri dresses in stunning white gown on wedding day Pulse Live Kenya

Njemuthee Congratulations Muthoni May God’s blessings be upon you in this journey.. you are blessed

Shiconso Eish ,na umetuweka sana😂😂😂😂 congratulations lilmama ❤️❤️❤️

Muthoni tied the knot with her husband Isaac in November 2021 at a lavish ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Nikita Kering explains why Kenyan music has no definite genre

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa Group

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Michelle Ntalami shares what Kenyans should expect from her next relationship

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Wizkid announces joint tour with Davido

Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

Denis Karuri explains why he skipped Chiloba's funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai

Anerlisa Muigai leaks screenshot of Ben Pol’s recent texts in ugly exchange

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Rayvanny and Harmonize

Beef loading? Rayvanny, Harmonize in bitter online exchange [Screenshots]

Kanye West and Bianca [TMZ]

Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce