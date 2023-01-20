Muthoni wa Mukiri joins KTN after 2 years away from TV

Muthoni, who left Royal Media Services in 2020, will be joining KTN Home as the host of a new show.

She made the announcement on her social media platforms, where she shared details of her new show.

The program is The Skin Therapy Show and will be airing on Sundays at 4:30 pm.

Muthoni will be hosting the show alongside actress Bridget Shighadi.

“My new show-The Skin Therapy Show. I host the show alongside Bridget Shighadi. My premiere episode is this Sunday at 4.30 pm exclusively at KTN Home,” she said while sharing a teaser of the show.

This comes just days after she revealed that she was expecting her firstborn.

The sassy beauty entrepreneur shared the news with her fans online and made a prayer for other women who are also on their pregnancy journeys.

“Blessings upon blessings. Baby loading… For those on a similar journey or hoping to get on the same journey, may God protect and guide you,” Wa Mukiri wrote.

The post went viral, with many Kenyans congratulating her and wishing her well.

Here are reactions from some of her fans:

Loisekambo.lk Congratulations 🎊 darling...I'm so happy for you❤️

Estherwanjiru_e Congratulations Muthoni..may God protect and guide you.

Karewainaina Congratulations Muthoni.You already are winning at it.May God protect you and your baby.

Bettykmoffats Congratulations are in order ❤️❤️❤️ 2023 is gonna b a good year for us waiting...

Njemuthee Congratulations Muthoni May God’s blessings be upon you in this journey.. you are blessed

Shiconso Eish ,na umetuweka sana😂😂😂😂 congratulations lilmama ❤️❤️❤️